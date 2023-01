The scoop – Saturday, January 28, 2023

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. [email protected] or 225.229.3429 Baltimore Ravens: Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken interviewed this week for the Ravens offensive coordinator position that shares Tom Pelissero. State of Mississippi Valley (FCS): Source tells FootballScoop offensive line coach Eli Johnson is being promoted to offensive coordinator. Illinois: Former Arizona Cardinal assistant Charlie Bullen joins the staff as outside linebackers/pass rush coordinator. Wyoming: Sources tell FootballScoop that Craig Bohl is adding a staffer with SEC experience. Tampa Bay Bucs: Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken’s interview with the Bucs for their job as offensive coordinator will take place next week, according to multiple reports. Atlanta Falcons: New Orleans Saints co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen has accepted the position of defensive coordinator. Houston: The Coogs are hiring Tulane offensive line coach Eman Naghavi for the same role, sources tell FootballScoop. State of Ohio: James Laurinaitis, a three-time All-American linebacker, returns to Ohio State. State of Fresno: According to a source, Baylor’s offensive aide, Patrick Markarian, has accepted a job as an analyst at Fresno State. Markarian worked the offensive line at Baylor. Michigan: Jim Harbaugh is promoted from the inside to fill his open quarterback job. Houston Texans: 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has emerged as a top contender for the Texan job, Ian Rapoport tweeted. He is expected to meet with the Texans next week after the Niners play and “if all goes well, he could be their next head coach.” LA Rams: According to multiple reports, Sean McVay is finalizing a deal to bring Mike LaFleur to LA as its new offensive coordinator. Miami: Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis, who won the 2021 Broyles Award as the nation’s best assistant, has been fired. Coaching Tree: In his quick rebuild of Gardner-Webb football, Tre Lamb has sent six assistants to FBS jobs (3 of them Power-5s) in two years. Here’s a look at how. Charlotte: Sources confirm to FootballScoop that HBO has been on campus filming a new documentary featuring Biff Poggi’s program. Carolinas Conference (D-II): Conference Carolinas swooped down to Georgia to pick up Shorter University and relaunch football with them after a 50-year absence. Carolina Panthers: The Panthers have named Frank Reich their new head coach. Staff Tracker Pages: Arizona state | Maroon | Charlotte | Cincinnati | Coast Carolina | Colorado | FAU | Georgia Tech | Kent state | Freedom | Louisville | Nebraska | North Texas | Stanford | Texan state | tulsa | UAB | USF | Western Michigan | Wisconsin FBS OC Changes | FBS DC Changes | FBS HC Buyout tracker NFL Head Coach and GM Interview Tracking Page Yesterday’s Scoop can be found here. Also, click on any of the images below to find the scoop from a previous day. like this

