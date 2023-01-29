No. 18 women’s tennis falls short against No. 24 Iowa State





Next game: against Florida International 1/29/2023 | 07:00 29 Jan (Sun) / 07:00 AM in return for Florida International CORAL FACADES, Fla. The No. 18 UCLA women’s tennis team was defeated by No. 24 Iowa State in a 4-3 decision at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center on Saturday. The first round matchup of the ITA Kickoff Weekend saw momentum swing towards the Cyclones as the singles game progressed. The Bruins (1-1) have a chance to recover on Sunday at 7 a.m. PT, when they face FIU in the consolation game. Iowa State (3-1) meets host Miami (Fla.) for a spot in the ITA National Team Indoor Championships. UCLA was unable to take advantage of a 3-1 lead built with the doubles and singles wins by Ava Catanzarite and Fangran Tian . Miska Kadleckova took the win for the Cyclones. Iowa State secured an early doubles advantage as Thasaporn Naklo and Anna Supapitch Kuearum defeated Catanzarite and Tian 6–2. Vanessa Ong and Sasha Vagramov answered for the Bruins, giving Kadleckova and Sofia Cabezas a 6-3 loss and turning the focus to the top-20 matchup on Court 1. 11 Kimmy Hans and Elise Wagel eventually won in that one, defeating No. 17 Ange Oby Kajuru and Chie Kezuka 6-3 for the opening point. Hance and Wagle now team up to go 4-0 against nationally ranked enemies in 2022-2023. No. No. 94 Tian and No. 42 Catanzarite each triumphed over a ranked opponent in singles, their fifth and fourth such wins this season, respectively. Tian defeated No. 57 Naklo 6-1, 6-2 on the top court and Catanzarite defeated No. 80 Supapitch Kuearum on court 3, 6-4, 6-3. Those victories surrounded a 6-1, 6-2 win by Kezuka against Vagramov on court 6, making the overall score 3-1 in favor of UCLA. Kajuru recovered from a lost first set against No. 46 Hance on Court 2, cutting the Cyclones deficit in half with a result of 4–6, 6–2, 6–2. No. 114 Cabezas then made it to the Iowa State level and capitalized on a first-set tiebreak win en route to a 7-6 (3), 6-3 decision over Ong on Court 5. Kadleckova then passed No. 120 Anne Christine Lutkemeyer on Court 4 for the 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 decider. Tennis match results

State of Iowa vs. UCLA

28-01-2023 in Coral Gables, Fla.

(Neil Schiff Tennis Center) #24 Iowa State 4, #18 UCLA 3 Singles competition 1. #94 Fangran Tian (UCLA) def. #57 Thasaporn Naklo (ISU) 6-1, 6-2

2. Ange Oby Kajuru (ISU) defeated. #46 Kimmy Hans (UCLA) 4-6, 6-2, 6-2

3. #42 Ava Catanzarite (UCLA) def. #80 A. Supapitch Kuearum (ISU) 6-4, 6-3

4. Miska Kadleckova (ISU) defeated. #120 A. Lutkemeyer (UCLA) 6-4, 2-6, 6-2

5. #114 Sofia Cabezas (ISU) defeats. Vanessa Ong (UCLA) 7-6 (7-3), 6-3

6. Chie Kezuka (ISU) defeats. Sasha Vagramov (UCLA) 6-2, 6-1 Doubles competition 1. #11 Kimmy Hans / Elise Wagel (UCLA) def. #17 Ange Oby Kajuru/Chie Kezuka (ISU) 6-3

2. Thasaporn Naklo/A. Supapitch Kuearum (ISU) def. Ava Catanzarite / Fangran Tian (UCLA) 6-2

3. Vanessa Ong / Sasha Vagramov (UCLA) def. Sofia Cabezas/Miska Kadleckova (ISU) 6-3 Match Notes:

Iowa State 3-1; National ranking #24

UCLA 1-1; National ranking #18

Order of Finish: Doubles (2,1,3); Singles (1,6,3,2,5,4)

ITA Kickoff Weekend – First Round

