Hermantown keeps getting better in Hockey Day win over Mahtomedi – The Rink Live

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. After spending the lion’s share of the season watching from the bench with a broken wrist, Hermantown’s Kade Kohanski emphatically announced his return on Saturday.

The Hawks senior recorded a hat-trick and an assist in Hermantown’s 6–3 fourth-place win over Mahtomedi at Minnesota Hockey Day at Polar Lakes Park.

Kohanski broke his wrist in the Hawks second game of the season, a 3-1 victory over Hill-Murray, also playing outside on Saturday.

Hermantown forward Kade Kohanski (11) attempts to block a pass from Mahtomedi forward Seth Nelson (15) in the first period Saturday, January 28, 2023 during Hockey Day Minnesota at White Bear Lake. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Kohanski returned against Hibbing/Chisholm on 17 January, but scored just one goal in his first five games back. That changed midway through the second period, when Kohanski scored on a River Freeman pass, a shot he identified as his favorite of the three.

I was patient, it felt good and to be back after the injury, it’s kind of icing on the cake with the hat-trick, Kohanski said. It felt really good to finally score after I came back and was able to shoot.

In the first five games of his return, Kohanski played with a brace on his right wrist, but it came loose on Saturday and he is looking to add a few more goals before the end of his last season with the Hawks.

He’s back, the brace’s off and I’d say he’s gotten back to himself this week, said Hermantown coach Pat Andrews.

Kohanski was the highest returning goal scorer for the Hawks in their run to the Class A championship last season. Kohanski said playing without braces made him feel like he could finally shoot a little bit.

Even as Kohanski found his groove after a lengthy absence, Mahtomedi came on fire against Hermantown. The Zephyrs trailed the Hawks 10–4 in the first half and nearly took the lead when it looked like a puck was about to slip through goaltender Garron Opsahl’s legs. Instead, defender Will Esterbrooks slid through the crease and blocked the shot in a play reminiscent of one by

Ty Hanson in 2022 state championship against Warroad

.

Hermantown defenseman George Peterson (22) and Mahtomedi defenseman Sam Harris (6) chase the puck behind the goal in the first period Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Hockey Day Minnesota at White Bear Lake. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

I thought Garron had it at first, but I saw the puck slip through his five holes on the rebound, Esterbrooks said. I just kind of slipped and took the puck with me with my skate and knee pad. It was just instinct, I just went down and got the puck.

The play triggered a rush at the other end, with Josh Kauppinen scoring for the Hawks to give them a 1–0 lead.

Patrick Eagan tied the score for Mahtomedi five minutes later and the Zephyrs had Hermantown on their heels for much of the first period.

Hermantown forward Wyatt Carlson (4) shoots on target against Mahtomedi in the second period on Saturday, January 28, 2023 during Hockey Day Minnesota at White Bear Lake. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Hermantown came out of the locker room and began to put more and more pressure on Zephyrs goalie Charlie Brandt.

That first period, they completely outclassed us, Andrews said. They held up that third assailant and immediately broke into it. They flipped the puck and won races to the net, but then I thought we were getting better and the game went on. In the third period I thought we were the better team. I thought we played with speed, we outsmarted them with the pucks, things we didn’t do in the beginning.

It took the Hawks a few minutes to get going and perhaps the team was affected by the Hockey Day leg.

I think we came out a bit slow and nervous, but in the second period we realized we have to start picking it up if we really want to win this, Kohanski said.

Mahtomedi coach Jeff Poeschl was happy with the way his team played, especially after Hermantown turned the tables on their first offense and took an early lead.

Mahtomedi forward David Wolsfeld (4) moves the puck against Hermantown in the first period on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Hockey Day Minnesota at White Bear Lake. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Hermantown scores that early goal and we could have fallen flat, Poeschl said. But they pushed back and I thought we were moving pretty well all afternoon. After a couple of two goal deficits, 3-1 and 4-2, we fought back to make it a one goal deficit, but we didn’t get over the hump, but I was really proud of our guys and the perseverance they showed they had a push.

While the stage was different from the Hermantown Ice Arena, Esterbrooks said outdoor play is just one part of playing on the Hawks schedule.

As kids, we all go to Hermantown and have skated outdoors all our lives, Esterbrooks said. It’s not that much different, we skate outside a lot, the only difference was the sunlight.

Hermantown (15-2-1) plays Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Orono.

Mahtomedi (11-6) will play at Hill-Murray on Monday at 3:15 PM.

First Period Scoring 1. H, Josh Kauppinen (Matt Kauppinen, Will Esterbrooks); 2. M, Patrick Eagan (Jake Hodd-Chlebeck, Jimmy Eagan), 8:48.

Scoring Second Period 3. H, M. Kauppinen (J. Kauppinen, Wyatt Carlson), 5:43; 4. H, Kade Kohanski (River Freeman, Evan Gunderson), 9:28; 5. M, Cav Bruner (Jonny Grove, Carter Haycraft), 13:40.

Third period scored 6. H, Kohanski (Nolan Barker, River Freeman), 4:35; 7. M, Seth Nelson (Grove, Haycraft), 9:32; 8. H, Kohanski (George Peterson, Esterbrooks), 12:52 (pp); 9. H, Wyatt Carlson (Kohanski), 4:35 (en).

Saves Garron Upsahl, H, 17; Dane Callaway, H, 5; Charlie Brandt, M, 20.

