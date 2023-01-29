TOPS Development athletes to compete in Khelo India Youth Games Madhya Pradesh









YEAR |

Updated: 28 Jan. 2023 17:59 IS

New Delhi [India]Jan. 28 (ANI): Multiple Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) Development athletes will take to the field at the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) in Madhya Pradesh from Jan. 30.

This increases the scope of the games as the TOPS athletes, who are already international performers, will inspire the amateur athletes to raise the bar and provide a tough match, according to the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Nearly 6000 athletes will participate in the competition which will take place in 8 cities of Madhya Pradesh – Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Mandla, Khargone (Maheshwar), Balaghat and in New Delhi.

The Khelo India Youth Games will feature a total of 27 disciplines; involving water sports for the first time in the history of the games. Water sports disciplines such as canoe slalom, kayaking, canoeing and rowing will be covered in addition to the usual sports and the indigenous games. There is also shielding.

Launched in 2014 under the auspices of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), Government of India, the Target Olympic Podium Scheme has been a professional set-up to provide holistic support to all athletes. The schedule provides personalized coaching support to the athletes from top global coaches, international training sessions, visa facilitation support, and top-notch research support to track opponents’ performance.

The main purpose of the scheme is to provide financial aid and other assistance to athletes in their pursuit of medals at the Olympic Games and other international sporting events. 2020 also saw the launch of TOPS Development to produce Olympic winners in 2028, targeting children aged 10 – 12.

This edition of the Khelo India Youth Games will feature athletes competing in the U-18 age category. The list of TOPS Development athletes slated to compete:

archery

Bishal Changmai – Maharashtra

Manjiri only – Maharashtra

Ridhi Haryana

Table tennis

Payas Jain Delhi

Yashaswini Ghorpade – Karnataka Swimming

Apeksha Fernandes – Maharashtra

Ridhima Veerendrakumar – Karnataka

Screens

Shreya Gupta (Sabre) – Jammu and Kashmir

weightlifting

Akanksha Vyavahare – Maharashtra

Markio Tario – Arunachal Pradesh

Boni Mangkhya – Rajasthan

Badminton

Unnati Hooda – Haryana

to shoot

Shiva Narwhal (10mAP) – Haryana

Tejaswani (25mSP) – Haryana

Nischal (50m3P rifle) – Haryana. (ANI)

