Redbirds drop a few Saturday games in Champaign





CHAMPAIGN, sick. A busy tennis weekend in which Illinois State played three games in two days ended on Sunday, when the Redbirds traveled to nearby Champaign, Illinois, to face the Butler Bulldogs and the host Illini. Unfortunately for the Redbirds, things were rough as Butler recorded a 4-1 victory over ISU and the Illinois recorded a 6-1 victory to close out the weekend. “Overall I was very happy with how we played today,” said ISU head coach Mark Klysner said. “Some guys are a bit confused and still gave it all they had. I was really happy with how our young guys are progressing and playing to the level needed in Division I. Shout out to Nam (Pham) for his win tonight in Illinois, which was one of the best games I’ve seen him play in his career.” In the early game of the day against Butler, the Redbirds fell behind early after losing the double and grabbed their only point of the game courtesy of freshman Tin Ostro who defeated Butler’s Aidan William 6-2, 6-3 at No. 6 before the fourth and final point was secured by the Bulldogs. In the night game against the Illini, it was a tough call for the Redbirds except for Pham who took the win at No. 1. He took the first set against William Mroz 7-5 but trailed the second 5-7 to take the game to the tiebreaker. It was a battle all the way, but eventually Pham rallied to take it 10-8 in the third set to take the point for the Redbirds. ISU travels to the state of Arkansas next weekend for three games. The road trip kicks off with a game in Fort Smith against Arkansas-Fort Smith on Saturday, before traveling to Fayetteville on Sunday for a doubleheader against the Arkansas Razorbacks. MATCH 1 FINAL SCORE: Butler (4), Illinois State (1) Doubles: When. 1 Defeats Thomas Brennan/Alvaro Huete Vadillo (BUT). Adrian Dibildox / Arvid Halte (ILS) 6-0

No. 2 Dominic Anderson / Dominick Cuchran (ILS) vs. Borja Miralles/Nicolas Arts (BUT) 5-2 (DNF)

No. 3 Rahulniket Konakanchi/Patrick Joss (BUT) def. Melker Isaksson / Tin Ostro (ILS) 6-1 Singles: No. 1 Thomas Brennan (BUT) beats. took Pham (ILS) 6-2, 6-3

No. 2 Alvaro Huete Vadillo (BUT) vs. Arvid Halte (ILS) 2-6, 6-3, 3-2 (DNF)

No. 3 Borja Miralles (BUT) def. Melker Isaksson (ILS) 4-6, 6-1, 6-1

No. 4 Nicolas Arts (BUT) vs. ThomasValencia (ILS) 6-1, 5-7, 2-2 (DNF)

No. 5 Patrick Joss (BUT) def. Adrian Dibildox (ILS) 6-3, 6-4

number 6 Tin Ostro (ILS) def. Aidan William (BUT) 6-2, 6-3 MATCH 2 FINAL SCORE: Illinois (6), Illinois State (1) Doubles: Know. 1 Carlisle Ozolins/Hunter Heck (ILL) def. Tin Ostro / Adrian Dibildox (ILS) 6-1

We will see 2 Mathis Debru/Gabrielius Guzauskas (ILL) vs. Dominic Anderson / Dominick Cuchran (ILS) 4-3 (DNF)

Know. 3 Defeats Kenta Miyoshi/William Mroz (ILL). Ming Chieh Chiu / Caden Scarlett (ILS) 6-0 Singles: No. 1 took Pham (ILS) def. William Mroz (ILL) 7-5, 5-7, 10-8

No. 2 Kenta Miyoshi (ILL) def. ThomasValencia (ILS) 6-0, 6-3

No. 3 Defeats Oliver Okonkwo (ILL). Adrian Dibildox (ILS) 7-5, 6-0

We will 4 Gabrielius Guzauskas (ILL) def. Dominick Cuchran (ILS) 6-3, 6-2

No. 5 Mathis Debru (ILL) def. Tin Ostro (ILS) 6-0, 6-1

No. 6 Nic Meister (ILL) def. Dominic Anderson (ILS) 6-0, 6-3 GoRedbirds.com and the Illinois State Redbirds App: Your resources for Illinois State tickets, Weisbecker Athletic Fund gifts, multimedia, Redbird merchandise, photos and more.

