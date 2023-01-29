Connect with us

2023 East-West Shrine Bowl Rosters: Colleges for all players, how to watch

 


The East-West Shrine Bowl will see over 100 of the best college football players in an all-star game. Last year, the West beat the East 25-24.

Notable players in the 2023 Shrine Bowl include Minnesota RB Mohamed Ibrahim and Boston College WR Zay Flowers. This year’s contest, scheduled for Thursday, February 2, will be the 98th edition of the event.

How to watch the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl

The Shrine Bowl kicks off Thursday, February 2 at 8:30 PM ET on the NFL Network. The game will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

2023 East-West Shrine Bowl Rosters, Colleges

East attack

Number Position Name School
3 QB Tanner Morgan Minnesota
16 QB Aidan O’Connell Purdue
17 QB Tim DeMorate Fordham
27 RB Jordan Mims the state of Fresno
28 RB Danish Prince tulsa
29 RB Tavion Thomas Utah
44 FB Derek Parish Houston
9 WR Jadon Haselwood Arkansas
10 WR Keith Jackson Georgia
11 WR Nikko Remigio the state of Fresno
12 WR Jalen Cropper the state of Fresno
15 WR Jacob Copeland Maryland
83 WR Anthony Green North Carolina
81 WR Shaquan Davis State of South Carolina
88 WR AT Perry Wake up Boss
85 THE Blake Withart Wake up Boss
86 THE Leonard Taylor Cincinnati
89 THE Daniel Barker michigan state
84 THE Joel Wilson Central Michigan
54 OL Spencer Andersen Maryland
60 OL Juice Scruggs Penn state
63 OL Alex Palczewski Illinois
64 OL Chandler Zavala NC state
65 OL Luke Haggard Indiana
68 OL Count Bostick Jr. Kansas
70 OL John Ojukwu Bois state
71 OL Jordan McFadden Clemson
72 OL Quinton Wheelbarrow Grand Valley
73 OL Trevor Reid Louisville
74 OL Leg hair pain Oregon
75 OL Malaesala Carvin Tennessee
77 OL Carter Warren Pittsburgh
OLD BJ Wilson Quincy
AND Jon Gaines UCLA
WR Joseph Ngata Clemson

East Defense and Special Teams

Number Position Last name School
42 IDL William Fehoko State of San Jose
55 IDL Dante Stills West Virginia
91 IDL Ikenna Enechukwu Rice
92 IDL Ochaun Mathis Nebraska
95 IDL Brodrick Martin Western Kentucky
97 IDL Kobi Turner Wake up Boss
98 IDL Moro Ojomo Texas
99 IDL Kendre Coburn Texas
51 EDGE Yasir Abdullah Louisville
90 EDGE Caleb Murphy Ferry state
93 EDGE Robert Bel Jr. Georgia
94 EDGE Jose Ramirez Eastern Michigan
96 EDGE BJThompson Stephen F. Austin
33 LB Jeremy Banks Tennessee
34 LB Kyle Soelle Arizona state
43 LB Ben VanSumeren michigan state
50 LB Anfernee Orji Vanderbilt
52 LB Amary Burney Florida
1 CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson TCU
5 CB D’Shawn Jamison Texas
7 CB Lance Boykin Coast Carolina
13 CB Kei’Trel Clark Louisville
22 CB Mekhi Garner LSU
25 CB Nehemiah Shelton State of San Jose
26 CB Kahlef Hailassie Western Kentucky
2 SAF Gervarius Owens Houston
4 SAF Bennet Williams Oregon
21 SAF A. J. Finley Be Miss
30 SAF Tyreque Jones Bois state
23 SAF Art green Houston
14 K Others Szmyt Syracuse
8 P Ethan Evans winged
53 LS Matt Hembrough Oklahoma state

Western attack

Number Position Last name School
2 QB Dorian Thompson Robinson UCLA
3 QB Tommy DeVito Illinois
7 QB Pursue Brice Appalachian state
19 RB Kazmeier Allen UCLA
24 RB Muhammad Ibrahim Minnesota
25 RB Xazavian Valladay Arizona state
26 RB Travis dye USC
44 FB/TE Jack collar Oregon state
4 WR Zay flowers Boston College
11 WR Demario Douglas Freedom
12 WR Dallas Daniels Jackson state
80 WR Jack Bobo UCLA
81 WR Jadakis Bonds Hampton
84 WR Justin Shorter Florida
85 WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton West Virginia
88 WR Michael Jefferson Louisiana
82 THE Princeton fan Tennessee
83 THE Travis Vokolek Nebraska
86 THE Luke Cleaner Michigan
89 THE Thomas Greney Albany
51 OL Jackson Kirkland Washington
55 OL Ricky Stromberg Arkansas
56 OL Antonio Mafi UCLA
62 OL Jackie Chen pace
65 OL Colby Sorsdal William & Mary
66 OL Henry Bainivalu Washington
68 OL Dalton Wagner Arkansas
70 OL Brent Laing Minnesota Duluth
72 OL Theo Benedet British Columbia
75 OL Mason Brooks Be Miss
76 OL Connor Galvin Baylor
77 OL Kadeem Telfort UAB
78 OL Mark Evans II Arkansas Pine Bluff

West Defense and special teams

# Position Last name School
90 IDL Jerry Cage ohio state
91 IDL Desjuan Johnson Toledo
93 IDL Devonsha Maxwell Chattanooga
97 IDL PJ Mustifer Penn state
96 IDL Taron Vincent ohio state
1 EDGE Brenton Cox Jr. Florida
94 EDGE Titus Leo Wagner College
95 EDGE Andrew Jones Louisiana
98 EDGE Habakkuk Baldonado Pittsburgh
99 EDGE Truman Jones Harvard
9 LB Jaiden Woodbey Boston College
32 LB Drake Thomas NC state
41 LB Isaiah Moore NC state
42 LB Shaka Heyward Duke
43 LB Mohammed Diabate Utah
45 LB Charlie Thomas Georgia Tech
50 LB Jalen Graham Purdue
92 LB Tire Wheat Mississippi state
6 CB Jarrick Bernard Converse LSU
20 CB Starling Thomas V UAB
21 CB Nick Jones Ball stands
22 CB Eric Scott Jr. southern miss
23 CB Cameron Brown ohio state
27 CB Jaylin Williams Indiana
33 CB Miles Brooks Louisiana technology
34 CB Terry Smith Minnesota
0 SAF Trey Dean III Florida
28 SAF Jordan Howden Minnesota
30 SAF Christian Izien Rutgers
35 SAF Christian young Arizona
13 K Jack Moody Michigan
17 P Michael Turk Oklahoma
53 LS Chris Stoll Penn state

