2023 East-West Shrine Bowl Rosters: Colleges for all players, how to watch
The East-West Shrine Bowl will see over 100 of the best college football players in an all-star game. Last year, the West beat the East 25-24.
Notable players in the 2023 Shrine Bowl include Minnesota RB Mohamed Ibrahim and Boston College WR Zay Flowers. This year’s contest, scheduled for Thursday, February 2, will be the 98th edition of the event.
How to watch the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl
The Shrine Bowl kicks off Thursday, February 2 at 8:30 PM ET on the NFL Network. The game will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
2023 East-West Shrine Bowl Rosters, Colleges
East attack
|Number
|Position
|Name
|School
|3
|QB
|Tanner Morgan
|Minnesota
|16
|QB
|Aidan O’Connell
|Purdue
|17
|QB
|Tim DeMorate
|Fordham
|27
|RB
|Jordan Mims
|the state of Fresno
|28
|RB
|Danish Prince
|tulsa
|29
|RB
|Tavion Thomas
|Utah
|44
|FB
|Derek Parish
|Houston
|9
|WR
|Jadon Haselwood
|Arkansas
|10
|WR
|Keith Jackson
|Georgia
|11
|WR
|Nikko Remigio
|the state of Fresno
|12
|WR
|Jalen Cropper
|the state of Fresno
|15
|WR
|Jacob Copeland
|Maryland
|83
|WR
|Anthony Green
|North Carolina
|81
|WR
|Shaquan Davis
|State of South Carolina
|88
|WR
|AT Perry
|Wake up Boss
|85
|THE
|Blake Withart
|Wake up Boss
|86
|THE
|Leonard Taylor
|Cincinnati
|89
|THE
|Daniel Barker
|michigan state
|84
|THE
|Joel Wilson
|Central Michigan
|54
|OL
|Spencer Andersen
|Maryland
|60
|OL
|Juice Scruggs
|Penn state
|63
|OL
|Alex Palczewski
|Illinois
|64
|OL
|Chandler Zavala
|NC state
|65
|OL
|Luke Haggard
|Indiana
|68
|OL
|Count Bostick Jr.
|Kansas
|70
|OL
|John Ojukwu
|Bois state
|71
|OL
|Jordan McFadden
|Clemson
|72
|OL
|Quinton Wheelbarrow
|Grand Valley
|73
|OL
|Trevor Reid
|Louisville
|74
|OL
|Leg hair pain
|Oregon
|75
|OL
|Malaesala Carvin
|Tennessee
|77
|OL
|Carter Warren
|Pittsburgh
|–
|OLD
|BJ Wilson
|Quincy
|–
|AND
|Jon Gaines
|UCLA
|–
|WR
|Joseph Ngata
|Clemson
East Defense and Special Teams
|Number
|Position
|Last name
|School
|42
|IDL
|William Fehoko
|State of San Jose
|55
|IDL
|Dante Stills
|West Virginia
|91
|IDL
|Ikenna Enechukwu
|Rice
|92
|IDL
|Ochaun Mathis
|Nebraska
|95
|IDL
|Brodrick Martin
|Western Kentucky
|97
|IDL
|Kobi Turner
|Wake up Boss
|98
|IDL
|Moro Ojomo
|Texas
|99
|IDL
|Kendre Coburn
|Texas
|51
|EDGE
|Yasir Abdullah
|Louisville
|90
|EDGE
|Caleb Murphy
|Ferry state
|93
|EDGE
|Robert Bel Jr.
|Georgia
|94
|EDGE
|Jose Ramirez
|Eastern Michigan
|96
|EDGE
|BJThompson
|Stephen F. Austin
|33
|LB
|Jeremy Banks
|Tennessee
|34
|LB
|Kyle Soelle
|Arizona state
|43
|LB
|Ben VanSumeren
|michigan state
|50
|LB
|Anfernee Orji
|Vanderbilt
|52
|LB
|Amary Burney
|Florida
|1
|CB
|Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson
|TCU
|5
|CB
|D’Shawn Jamison
|Texas
|7
|CB
|Lance Boykin
|Coast Carolina
|13
|CB
|Kei’Trel Clark
|Louisville
|22
|CB
|Mekhi Garner
|LSU
|25
|CB
|Nehemiah Shelton
|State of San Jose
|26
|CB
|Kahlef Hailassie
|Western Kentucky
|2
|SAF
|Gervarius Owens
|Houston
|4
|SAF
|Bennet Williams
|Oregon
|21
|SAF
|A. J. Finley
|Be Miss
|30
|SAF
|Tyreque Jones
|Bois state
|23
|SAF
|Art green
|Houston
|14
|K
|Others Szmyt
|Syracuse
|8
|P
|Ethan Evans
|winged
|53
|LS
|Matt Hembrough
|Oklahoma state
Western attack
|Number
|Position
|Last name
|School
|2
|QB
|Dorian Thompson Robinson
|UCLA
|3
|QB
|Tommy DeVito
|Illinois
|7
|QB
|Pursue Brice
|Appalachian state
|19
|RB
|Kazmeier Allen
|UCLA
|24
|RB
|Muhammad Ibrahim
|Minnesota
|25
|RB
|Xazavian Valladay
|Arizona state
|26
|RB
|Travis dye
|USC
|44
|FB/TE
|Jack collar
|Oregon state
|4
|WR
|Zay flowers
|Boston College
|11
|WR
|Demario Douglas
|Freedom
|12
|WR
|Dallas Daniels
|Jackson state
|80
|WR
|Jack Bobo
|UCLA
|81
|WR
|Jadakis Bonds
|Hampton
|84
|WR
|Justin Shorter
|Florida
|85
|WR
|Bryce Ford-Wheaton
|West Virginia
|88
|WR
|Michael Jefferson
|Louisiana
|82
|THE
|Princeton fan
|Tennessee
|83
|THE
|Travis Vokolek
|Nebraska
|86
|THE
|Luke Cleaner
|Michigan
|89
|THE
|Thomas Greney
|Albany
|51
|OL
|Jackson Kirkland
|Washington
|55
|OL
|Ricky Stromberg
|Arkansas
|56
|OL
|Antonio Mafi
|UCLA
|62
|OL
|Jackie Chen
|pace
|65
|OL
|Colby Sorsdal
|William & Mary
|66
|OL
|Henry Bainivalu
|Washington
|68
|OL
|Dalton Wagner
|Arkansas
|70
|OL
|Brent Laing
|Minnesota Duluth
|72
|OL
|Theo Benedet
|British Columbia
|75
|OL
|Mason Brooks
|Be Miss
|76
|OL
|Connor Galvin
|Baylor
|77
|OL
|Kadeem Telfort
|UAB
|78
|OL
|Mark Evans II
|Arkansas Pine Bluff
West Defense and special teams
|#
|Position
|Last name
|School
|90
|IDL
|Jerry Cage
|ohio state
|91
|IDL
|Desjuan Johnson
|Toledo
|93
|IDL
|Devonsha Maxwell
|Chattanooga
|97
|IDL
|PJ Mustifer
|Penn state
|96
|IDL
|Taron Vincent
|ohio state
|1
|EDGE
|Brenton Cox Jr.
|Florida
|94
|EDGE
|Titus Leo
|Wagner College
|95
|EDGE
|Andrew Jones
|Louisiana
|98
|EDGE
|Habakkuk Baldonado
|Pittsburgh
|99
|EDGE
|Truman Jones
|Harvard
|9
|LB
|Jaiden Woodbey
|Boston College
|32
|LB
|Drake Thomas
|NC state
|41
|LB
|Isaiah Moore
|NC state
|42
|LB
|Shaka Heyward
|Duke
|43
|LB
|Mohammed Diabate
|Utah
|45
|LB
|Charlie Thomas
|Georgia Tech
|50
|LB
|Jalen Graham
|Purdue
|92
|LB
|Tire Wheat
|Mississippi state
|6
|CB
|Jarrick Bernard Converse
|LSU
|20
|CB
|Starling Thomas V
|UAB
|21
|CB
|Nick Jones
|Ball stands
|22
|CB
|Eric Scott Jr.
|southern miss
|23
|CB
|Cameron Brown
|ohio state
|27
|CB
|Jaylin Williams
|Indiana
|33
|CB
|Miles Brooks
|Louisiana technology
|34
|CB
|Terry Smith
|Minnesota
|0
|SAF
|Trey Dean III
|Florida
|28
|SAF
|Jordan Howden
|Minnesota
|30
|SAF
|Christian Izien
|Rutgers
|35
|SAF
|Christian young
|Arizona
|13
|K
|Jack Moody
|Michigan
|17
|P
|Michael Turk
|Oklahoma
|53
|LS
|Chris Stoll
|Penn state
|
