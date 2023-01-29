No. 25 men’s tennis wins ITA kick-off opener behind Top-Court Trio





Next game: at USC 1/29/2023 | 2:00 29 Jan. (Sun) / 2:00 PM Bee USC THE ANGELS The No. 25 UCLA men’s tennis team was victorious in Saturday’s ITA Kickoff Weekend opener, beating Memphis 4-0 at David X. Marks Tennis Stadium on USC’s campus. A sweep of the top three courses, including the resounding victory of James Revelli secured the final victory. Alexander Hoogmartens and Patrick Play also triumphed in the singles for the Bruins (3-0). The Tigers (0-2) were unable to take a set. UCLA will meet the host Trojans in Sunday’s championship game (2 p.m. PT), with a place at the ITA National Team Indoor Championships on the line. The ITA Indoors event will take place February 17-20 at XS Tennis Village in Chicago. USC defeated Vanderbilt 4-2 in Saturday’s second game. A pair of 6-3 double wins gave the Bruins their first lead. Hoogmartens and Timothy Li struck first on Court 2, defeating Conor Gannon and Harry Rock. Jeffrey Fradkin and Aadarsh ​​Tripathi followed suit and doubled Pablo Alemany and Pau Fanlo on lane 3. Fradkin sealed the win with an ace. Zahraj recorded his third straight win in as many matches, passing Oscar Cutting for a 6-1, 6-2 result on Court 3 to set the tone in singles. No. No. 83 Hoogmartens then left the track and defeated No. 39 Alemany 6-1, 6-4. All of Hoogmartens’ wins in dual-match play have come against a top-50 opponent. He has won four consecutive decisions dating back to the Sherwood Collegiate Cup and all of them have been over top-50 enemies. No. 89 Revelli, facing a 0–4 deficit in the second set versus No. 114 David Stevenson on court 2, responded by forcing a tiebreak. Already the opening frame winner, Revelli took the final three points and the resounding victory for a 6-3, 7-6(4) result. The resounding victory represents the first in Revelli’s career. Revelli completes the sweep to defeat No. 114 Stevenson 6-3, 7-6(4) to 2 ??#GoBruins | #ITAKickoff pic.twitter.com/tXfl6toaoe UCLA Men’s Tennis (@uclatennis) January 28, 2023 Tennis match results

UCLA v. Memphis

28-01-2023 in Los Angeles, CA

(Los Angeles Tennis Center) #25 UCLA 4, Memphis 0 Singles competition 1. #83 Defeats A. Hoogmartens (UCLA). #39 Pablo Alemany (MEM) 6-1, 6-4

2. #89 James Revelli (UCLA) def. #114 David Stevenson (MEM) 6-3, 7-6 (7-4)

3. Patrick Play (UCLA) def. Oscar Cut (MEM) 6-1, 6-2

4. Conor Gannon (MEM) vs. Aadarsh ​​Tripathi (UCLA) 2-6, 6-4, 2-0, unfinished

5.Jeremy Taylor (MEM) vs. Azuma Visaya (UCLA) 7-5, 2-4, unfinished

6. Pau Fanlo (MEM) vs. Jeffrey Fradkin (UCLA) 4-6, 5-5, unfinished Doubles competition 1. Oscar Cutting/David Stevenson (MEM) vs. James Revelli / Patrick Play (UCLA) 5-3, unfinished

2. A. Hoogmartens/ Timothy Li (UCLA) def. Conor Gannon/Harry Rock (MEM) 6-3

3. Jeffrey Fradkin / Aadarsh ​​Tripathi (UCLA) def. Pablo Alemany/Pau Fanlo (MEM) 6-3 Match Notes:

UCLA 3-0; National ranking #25

Memphis 0-2

Order of Finish: Doubles (2.3); Singles (3,1,2)

ITA Kickoff Weekend – First Round

ITA Kickoff Weekend – First Round

