Robert Morris and Evgeni Malkin host a hockey game in support of Ronald McDonald House Charities

Evgeni Malkin has participated in thousands of confrontations during his decorated career with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

On Friday night, he was in the center of the ice with another roll in the throw-in circle.

Malkin participated in the ceremonial puckdrop as Robert Morris’s men’s hockey team received Mercyhurst in a charity game to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown.

“It’s amazing,” said Malkin, who was joined in the middle by Ronald McDonald House Charities CEO Eleanor Reigel. “I’m excited. It was my first drop puck ceremony. I’ve never done that before. It’s been a blast to be part of and I hope it helped children for a good cause and helped families. I hope it not the last time, but maybe we will do it again next year.”

Malkin began working with the Ronald McDonald House during the Covid-19 pandemic and relaunched the ‘I’m score for kids’ initiative this year. Malkin was thrilled to see a sellout crowd at RMU’s Island Sports Center on Neville Island.

Fans filled the arena an hour before the game started and helped raise $10,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities.

In 2020, Malkin and Reigel teamed up to provide catered meals to those in need at the Ronald McDonald House. They are now continuing their partnership with the charity game and its new initiative.

“He was very supportive of that initiative, so it started there, and just before the season started, he reached out again and wanted to do more,” said Reigel. “That’s how the ‘I am score for children’ (began). And I say it’s specific how he would say it and that was phenomenal.

Every time Malkin scores a point, he donates $710 to RMHC. Malkin is 17th all-time in points per game, with a career-high 1.16. So far in the 2022-2023 season, Malkin has 47 points in 48 games, raising more than $33,000 for charity.

“He believes in what we’re doing, he believes it’s important,” Reigel said. “What we try to do is put our hands and arms around the family; we believe it is critical to keep family close. We have great medical care on site and the medical team focuses on the child, the patient. We try to focus on the family so they’re all together and we think that helps with the whole process and parents aren’t so stressed.

At the charity game, the Colonials defeated Mercyhurst 7-2. Robert Morris donned yellow and red Ronald McDonald jerseys with red and white candy cane socks.

Nathan Mickey, a grad student for the Colonials, helped plan the event and is grateful to those who lent a helping hand.

“It was a lot to put together: the jerseys, the different sponsors and the different baskets,” said Mickey. We also want to thank the parents. They did a great job behind the scenes helping to put some things together during the game. As a club program, we don’t get the funding that the NCAA team gets, but I thought we did a good job of filling that rink and ultimately raising a lot of money.

Money was raised through ticket sales, a 50/50 raffle, auction baskets, and chuck-a-puck games.

Mickey came into contact with the RMHC a month and a half ago through his job at KPMG for technical assurance. He started working with Reigel, Heather Hibala, Tara McHenry and Amy Rayman.

“They bounce some ideas off each other, but the collaboration with them has been going really well,” he said. “It was a very positive experience the whole time. The end goal: trying to raise as much money as possible for the charities. If that’s your top priority, I thought everything else was more or less in line.

Mickey believes in RMHC and is happy that the community supported the cause.

“It benefits the families of those who need a place to stay, who need a bed to sleep at night, who need some clothes or food,” he said. “…It keeps them close to their family and helps them through those tough times because when that kid is in the hospital, they make sure their whole family can be with them.”

Mickey is proud of the team, RMU and the people who showed up at the game.

“President (Michelle) Patrick has really helped us over the past year and supported us on many of our team projects,” said Mickey. “I loved seeing the rink explode like that. The line was out for tickets at 7am, and we didn’t even get on the ice until 8am for the warm-up. That was something special, you don’t see that very often. A lot of people said it was the busiest they’ve seen the rink in years.

Reigel said Patrick “went way beyond” expectations and added that every single person she met at the event was incredible. Reigel was also happy to see a full skating rink on Neville Island.

“Tonight it’s so great to see the families and the younger generation get involved and come back and really understand that this is making a difference,” Reigel said. “That’s what’s amazing to me, and I’m so excited to see it tonight.”

Mickey added that it was great to see a sold-out crowd supporting the same cause.

“I think it was great to have that community support,” Mickey said. “There were all different types of people in the crowd, young and old, and from different backgrounds. At the end of the day, I think it was very special to bring everyone together to support a cause that not only affects the children, but also the families who are struggling.”

Reigel praised Mickey for his commitment to charity and was grateful for his and the team’s support.

“He wanted to do more and tonight is charity night for the hockey team here at RMU and so it was a good fit,” said Reigel. “He did research. He knows a lot about what we do and the history. … Nathan is just a phenomenal individual. I can’t say enough about him, his teammates and the coaches; they are just amazing.”

Mickey made sure Reigel’s number on her charity match shirt for the puckdrop was 79, indicating when the RMHC was launched.

Reigel said the House provided more than 21,000 overnight stays by 2022. The house is far-reaching, and she said from a business standpoint, partners like Malkin, Robert Morris and PNC Bank help leverage the good cause.

“Talking to those relationships is key to what we do and what we do is keep the family safe and comfortable and share our compassion with them,” Reigel said. “That’s what he (Malkin) supports. It’s much more than a few dollars. He does more than a few bucks, but it takes a community to make a difference. It really does.”

Jeff Jimerson, who sings the national anthem at numerous Penguins home games, sang the national anthem beforehand.

“It’s an honor for me,” said Jimerson. “I know the work they do for the Ronald McDonald House, and just to be asked to come here I’m just glad I was available, on a Friday night and not working. So I was happy to be here, and such great people and it’s a lot of fun. Charity.”

Jimerson was grateful for the opportunity, but he was also impressed by the community’s support.

“I didn’t expect so many people to come around; they really like it,” said Jimerson. “It’s nice that they contribute and give to the cause and not just to the community, but to the building, the league and the teams that do this, the extra effort that goes into doing this, besides playing the game. They also have a game to play so it’s a lot of fun. It’s encouraging.”