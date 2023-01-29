Women’s DMR shatters school record, Blue Devils win five events





STATE COLLEGE, Pa. Duke Athletics saw another program record shattered Saturday as the Blue Devils’ Women’s Distance Medley Relay (DMR) delivered a standout performance en route to a first-place finish and breaking the 10-year school record. The Blue Devils recorded four additional victories in the men’s high jump, women’s high jump, invitational women’s pole vault and women’s 4x400m relay, while also completing a total of 11 top-five placings on the day. TOP PERFORMANCE The ladies DMR team of Dalia Frias , Megan McGinnis , Lauren Tolbert and Amina Maatug produced the most powerful performance of the afternoon as the quartet set Duke’s eighth new program record this season.

Behind a time of 10:56.68, the second fastest in the NCAA, the group raced to a first-place finish while beating the previous best mark of 2013 (11:01.50) by nearly six seconds.

Beau Allen got the Blue Devils off to a fast start and took Duke’s first win of the day in the men’s high jump. The senior passed the first two heights and then cleared the next three, finishing with a final height of 6–9 feet (2.06 m) to finish atop the field.

Senior Brynn King brought home another victory for the Blue Devils, this one coming in the women's pole vault invite. After skipping the first two heights, King came through that height over 13-5.25 feet (4.10 m) with no misses to take first place.

Duke earned his third victory through the field events behind the graduate student Believe in Agina can be seen in the high jump invitation. Agina passed the opening height and then passed the next three bars on her first attempt before finishing with a final clearance of 5–8.50 feet (1.74 m).

The Blue Devils closed out the Penn State National Open with the women's 4x400m relay, Duke's third of the season. The relay team of Madison Mulder, julia jackson Tolbert and McGinnis clocked 3:35.28 for the win, two seconds faster than the runner-up, ending the encounter on a high note.

sophomore Mike Herzog also had a strong performance in the men's triple jump. Herzog earned a new college best and improved his No. 2 program rating as he flew to 15.20 m (49–10.50 ft) to finish second overall.

For the full measurement results, click here. QUOTE "Duke Athletics came to play this weekend. This was one of our most successful mid-season encounters I can remember. Before the game, I told the team that they need to practice to become champions by winning events and moving up the rankings. come. .They responded and did just that!" Director of Track & Field and Cross Country Shawn Wilbourn. NEXT ONE The Blue Devils make the journey back to Winston-Salem, where the squad will compete on the JDL Camel City Invite scheduled for February 3-4 at the JDL Fast Track. To stay up to date with Blue Devils cross country and track & field, follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by searching "DukeTFXC." #Good week

