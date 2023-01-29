England captain Jos Buttler says Jason Roy was ‘back to his best’ during ODI hundred against South Africa | Cricket news

Jason Roy was a man under pressure.

His lack of runs and the high scoring of others – Alex Hales and Will Jacks to name just two – had raised the prospect of the opener missing this fall’s 50-over World Cup in India after dropping out of the T20 last year. version in Australia was dropped.

However, after 14 international innings without a fifty, plus plenty of struggles in domestic white-ball cricket, Roy crashed a 79-ball century against South Africa on Friday with a score of 113 from 91 pitches, an innings with 11 fours and fours. sixes.

England were not at their best in Bloemfontein, dropping from 196-3 to 271 all out after conceding 299 to win the first of three ODIs, but skipper Jos Buttler said Roy was on top form.

Speaking of Roy after his side’s 27-run defeat at Mangaung Oval, Buttler said: “It was a phenomenal innings full of personality and courage, some fantastic shots.

“He looked his best again – and I’m really happy to see him back at his best, he’s worked really hard to get there.

The best of the action from the first ODI in Bloemfontein, where South Africa beat England by 27 points



“He’s been through a tough time. That can happen to anyone in cricket, we all go through tough times. It was fantastic to see him have the strength of character to come forward and play the way he did and really push himself to push.”

Roy: It’s been a terrible year

Speaking on Saturday, Roy said he was “overwhelmed with a few emotions” after scoring his century and having limited sleep.

The 32-year-old said: “I actually didn’t sleep very well – I had about five hours. I woke up really well though, it was the best five hour sleep I’ve had. I was a bit overwhelmed with a few emotions because it’s been a turbulent few months, a terrible year.

“(The centenary) had a little rage around it just because I put everything in the back of my mind, put a few things in a closet and went out and played like I’ve played all my career.

“I was frustrated that I didn’t get that mentality earlier, but it was a really nice feeling.

Watch the moment Roy clinched his 11th one-day international hundred for England



“I’ve played a lot of games in my career, I’ve been at it for a while now and even after a bad year you quickly get forgotten.

“It’s a matter of keeping pushing, keeping this environment going, because it’s a huge year for us in 50-over cricket. I’ve got to keep scoring points and just build this team up to where we were in 2019.”

“Roy looked more composed and balanced”

The list of players lined up to take Roy’s spot was long and included Hales, Jacks, Dawid Malan, Phil Salt, Jonny Bairstow (if fit) and maybe even Zak Crawley.

Sky Sports Cricket Michael Atherton said: “Roy needed this gig.

Image:

Sky Sports’ Michael Atherton said Roy looked “composed and poised” during his barrel at Mangaung Oval





“All cricketers will say they don’t read the papers, they don’t listen to what’s going on, but every cricketer knows when they’re under the microscope – you can’t get around it.

“He just looked more composed and balanced than we’ve seen him. He played some beautiful shots, played as well as we’ve seen him play for a long time.

“His reaction after he got that hundred told you everything you needed to know about the importance of the innings.”

Why did Roy struggle?

Atherton’s comrade Sky Sports cricket pundit and former England captain Nasser Hussain added: “Sometimes your strength can be your weakness. He strikes me as someone who will go even harder when he’s out of a nick.

“He got out by playing up front, but that’s how he plays anyway. If he plays well, he plays up front.

“When you run out of nick and you get tense and angry, you go with a hard bottom hand and we saw him drag the ball on his stumps, nick.

“He can learn a lot from the calmness and composure he showed [in that hundred].”

