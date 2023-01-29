Star-studded list of campus defenders





As we’ve said before, Saturday is huge for Clemson football and the Class of 2024 recruiting cycle. Clemson organizes one crowd of players for the Elite Junior Daybut I noticed that there will be top level defenders. Tiger fans believe getting players on campus makes a difference and there’s no doubt that Tiger recruiting suffered for a variety of reasons during the pandemic so this is a chance for the Tigers to get back in the game and reach the top of recruitment. How much talent will be present this weekend? Looking at the top four ranked defenders scheduled to be on campus gives us an idea of ​​the level of talent that will be available. Mike Matthews is a 6’2, 180-pound safety from Lilburn, Georgia and is currently the No. 3 overall player per 247sports. Close behind Matthews at number 4 overall is another safety, 6’1, 185-pound KJ Bolden of Buford, Georgia. You may recall Bolden said that Clemson will probably be involved in his recruitment until the very end. At number 12 is linebacker Sammy Brown, another Georgia native, from Jefferson. Cornerback Charles Lester III of Sarasota, Florida is number 22 on the 247sports.com ratings and he will also be in Tiger Town this weekend. Those are just four of the 20+ players who will be part of the festivities this weekend. Let’s not forget that No. 72 overall Hevin Brown-Shuler, the No. 10 defensive tackle, will also be there. On the offensive side, Walker White is an Arkansas quarterback, currently ranked No. 143 in the overall standings, and David Eziomume, currently the Tigers running into the 2024 cycle. Clemson Football will host 4 of the top 22 defensive players in the Class of 2024 On balance though, with 4 of the top 22 ranked defensemen on campus, this weekend is a chance to impress Wes Goodwin’s unit for years to come. It may be January, but this weekend could go a long way in determining the success of the Tigers Class of 2024.

