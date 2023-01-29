Germany vs Belgium, 2023 Hockey World Cup Final Live Streaming: How to watch | Hockey

On Sunday, Germany will take on Belgium in the final of the 2023 FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup. Belgium are the defending champions and have only won the title once, while Germany have done it twice. A heart-pounding match is in store as both Belgium and Germany are undefeated in the tournament so far.

Belgium is currently ranked No. 2 in the world, while Germany is only one spot lower at No. 3. Judging by the recent head-to-head record, Belgium has the upper hand as they have beaten their opponent 10 times in 16 games they have played against each other since mid-2017 played. The two teams faced each other in the group stage of the ongoing tournament and drew 2-2.

Both teams have some brilliant players who have performed on the big stage. Belgian Tom Boon is the second highest goalscorer of the tournament with seven goals. While Germany also has Niklas Wellen who has found the net six times.

Here are the live streaming details

When will the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup Germany vs Belgium Final take place?

The final of the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup Germany vs Belgium will take place on Sunday 29 January 2023.

Where will the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup Germany vs Belgium Final be played?

The 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup Final between Germany and Belgium will be played at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

What time does the 2023 Germany vs Belgium Men’s Hockey World Cup Final start?

The 2023 Germany vs Belgium Men’s Hockey World Cup Final kicks off at 7pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the final of the 2023 World Cup Germany vs Belgium Hockey?

The 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup Final between Germany and Belgium will be broadcast on the HD TV channels Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 in India.

Where can I live stream the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup Germany vs Belgium final?

The live streaming of Germany vs Belgium Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 final will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app and website. FanCode will also stream the matches for free in India.