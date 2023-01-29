The French Table Tennis Federation and Eleven VR Table Tennis join forces to serve PingVR





As part of the development of PingVR, the French Table Tennis Federation (FFTT) and the company For Fun Labs, maker of Eleven VR Table Tennis, have signed an agreement to continue the growth of this discipline. A discipline that combines sports, new technologies and video games and consists of practicing remote table tennis using a virtual reality headset and through the game Eleven VR Table Tennis, developed by the American game studio For Fun Labs. In it, designers and developers work to create a game that is as close as possible to real conditions and that appeals to more and more players around the world. Today, the virtual game has nearly 1.5 million players, including more than 30,000 French speakers. Having received the delegation last April to develop the practice of PingVR, then organizing the first French Championships on December 17 and 18, 2022, the French Table Tennis Federation, by partnering with Eleven VR, is strengthening its resources to develop to speed up. growth of table tennis in virtual reality. For its part, the American agency is intensifying its support, which began by sponsoring the first French championships in the discipline. Through this collaboration, it is the common ambition of the French Table Tennis Federation and Eleven VR to bring a new dimension to this thriving practice. This will enable the improvement of the game and also the recruitment of a PingVR project manager within the French Table Tennis Federation. All with the ambition to develop both leisure activities, to combat a sedentary lifestyle, and competitive practice, in particular through a circuit of competitions with the desire to program the PingVR during the Olympic E-sport Week. Natasha Fahey, Director of Operations For Fun Labs & Eleven VR at the French PingVR Championships and alongside the DTN, Jean-Nicolas Barelier. Gilles Erb, President of the French Table Tennis Federation: “I am very happy to have entered into an agreement with the American company For Fun Labs. I want to thank our team for realizing this collaboration and thank FFL for the trust. This allows us to accelerate the development of PingVR, but also to contribute to the improvement of the Eleven VR Table Tennis game, which is a benchmark for the gaming community today. We share a common challenge, which is to impose the game and with it the PingVR during the IOC-supported Olympic E-Sport Week, the first edition of which will take place in June 2023 in Singapore. » Hamzeh Alsalhi, PDG, For Fun Labs & Eleven VR: “We are very pleased with this agreement with the FFTT. We are excited about the idea of ​​this collaboration and to contribute to the development of Table Tennis VR in France and around the world. Our aim is to attract new table tennis players and ensure that many players, new or experienced, can access it at home. We look forward to working together. » Download the press release

