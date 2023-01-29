University of Oklahoma Athletics





NORMAN Fifth-year senior Vitaly Guimaraes won two events and the Oklahoma men's gymnastics team scored a 405.450 to win its home opener over Illinois (404.450) and Air Force (380.450) Saturday night at McCasland Field House. Guimaraes won vault (14.950) and floor exercise (14.750) with meet and season high scores, while sophomore Raydel Gamboa won horizontal bar (13.650) and Ignatius Yockers claimed pommel horse (14,800). OU posted a 70.100 on vault and won the floor (69.450), parallel bars (68.050), and high bar (64.950) events. Oklahoma has been undefeated at home since 2007. "It was a little bit closer than I had hoped, but we understood that we had to put in a little more effort and we had to take some risks," Oklahoma's head coach said. Mark Williams said. "There will be a few growing pains doing that. I'm glad we got a good win at the end. I was really happy that our p-bars and most of the lineup at the high bar are good We definitely need to be a bit better next time but all in all it was really nice to have the home crowd here we got good support and good energy in the building I hope people like it and come back want to come." Guimaraes led the Sooners in the opening rotation with a 14.750 on floor. Fifth year senior Spencer Goodell scored 13.900 and sophomore Emre Dodanli posted a season-high 13,850. Senior Jack Freeman came in with a 13.500 and junior Zach Nunez scored 13.450 during his first floor run of the season. Nunez followed Yockers' huge scoring with bows with a season-high 14,300. Gamboa competed on horseback for the first time this season and posted a 13.400. On stationary rings, senior Alan Camillus kicked off the squad with a season-high 13,500. Fifth year senior Morgan Seyler posted a season-best 13.400 and junior Dan Simmons scored 13,100 in his first turn of rings this season. Trailing Illinois by 1.25 points at the halfway point (203,550 to 202,300), the Sooners bounced back in a big way to retake the lead. Guimaraes anchored the rotation with a team season-best score of 14.950. Nunez posted a personal season best of 14.350 and Dodanli posted a 14.000 as three gymnasts scored 14.000 or better on the event. After the fourth rotation, OU led the Illini with 272,400 to 267,950. Guimaraes and Gamboa anchored Oklahoma with two season high scores of 14.100 on parallel bars. Nunez matched his score from last week (13,500), Seyler scored 13,500 and Dodanli scored 13,000. Going into the final rotation, the Sooners clung to a nearly two-point lead (340,450 to 338,500). On the high bar, Gamboa led the way with a 13.650, Dodanli and freshmen Kelton Christiansen each posted 13,400 scores and Seyler scored 13,350. OU's 64,950 on the high bar was enough to hold off Illinois in the final team scoring. Oklahoma will play Simpson College at the McCasland Field House this Saturday, February 4. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM

