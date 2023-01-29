Rassie’s love affair with ODI cricket, he just can’t quite say why: ‘Just worked it out’

in Bloemfontein

Rassie van der Dussen’s last century means he averages a mind-boggling 71.13 in ODIs – the second highest in history – as he continues his love affair with the format.

More relevantly, a return to 50-over cricket has proved to be the perfect platform for him to take form ahead of the rest of the domestic international season.

The crafty right-hander can’t pinpoint exactly why he’s so prolific in the format, but no one is complaining.

Rassie van der Dussen can’t say exactly why, but it’s clear he loves 50-over cricket.

The star Proteas right-hander’s superb century in Friday night’s triumph over England at the Mangaung Oval – the fourth of his career – helps him maintain his mind-boggling numbers in the format.

Van der Dussen’s career average of 71.13 is the best for all South Africans and the second highest in ODI history for players who have scored more than 1000 runs in the format.

More importantly, a return to the Over-50s has also seen the 33-year-old rekindle the type of form that has been hard to come by since returning from a finger injury on the England tour last year.

Highest ODI averages Shubman Gill (India) – 73.76 Rassie van der Dussen (SA) – 71.13 Ryan Ten Doeschate (Netherlands) – 67.00 Babar Azam (Pakistan) – 59.41 Virat Kohli (India) – 57.69 *Minimum 1 000 runs

His scramble for scores – and playing time for that matter – was so pronounced that it’s no wonder his resourceful if somewhat unspectacular 111 from 117 deliveries is now one of his favorite international hits.

“Definitely one of my more satisfying experiences. Last year’s injury came at a bad time for me by missing the T20 World Cup, especially after a good one last year. From a mental point of view it was tough,” said Van der Dussen.

“Going back to red-ball cricket was a bit imperfect. I played a few games for the Lions and then played in the Test against the Aussie at the Gabba, where the pitch was probably the same color as this green tablecloth. It was pretty tough. “

Things hardly improved when Van der Dussen was immediately brought into action for MI Cape Town in the SA20, scoring just 56 runs in his first five innings before a crucial 49 in Paarl looked to herald a turnaround.

“Getting straight off the plane and playing SA20 was also a challenge without any real T20 prep. It’s as much a skill as any other format,” he said.

“Jet lag and lack of playing time took over initially. It was frustrating, so when I came in today, the rhythm started to come back, my normal, positive, aggressive thoughts as a batsman were back.

“I felt a lot more myself again.”

But is it the relative serenity of an ODI knock that just seems to appeal to him?

Or the fact that the format requires users who aren’t concerned with aesthetics, especially on slower surfaces?

“That’s hard to say. Cricket is a numbers game so you’re likely to fail more than succeed. Maybe it’s just worked out that more often than not I succeed in the 50-over format. I like playing 50- about cricket,” said Van der Dussen.

“I like to do the donkey work, like Heinrich Klaasen and I did in those circumstances. It probably doesn’t look glamorous to alternate the strike, but it’s something I really enjoy. I enjoy the fact that there’s a long period is for someone to apply that skill, especially in the middle order.

“I’ve been working hard on it for the past few years. I don’t think there’s a reason for that, maybe it just turned out that way.”

Anyway, no one is complaining.

The second ODI kicks off at 10am on Sunday at another Mangaung Oval strip.