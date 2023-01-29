Men’s Tennis Drops Season Opener in Close 4-3 Battle to Chattanooga





Next game: in Kennesaw State 1/29/2023 | 11am Jan 29 (Sun) / 11am Bee Kennesaw state CHATTANOOGA, TEN. Gardner-Webb drops season opener at Chattanooga on Saturday afternoon with a final score of 4-3. The teams split the six singles games, but the Mocs won the opening point in doubles to claim the home win. Head coach Mike Griffith said, “They were better than us in doubles and that was the difference. With our team we have to be better at that.” In doubles, the Mocs took victories on fields 2 and 3 to win the double. The match in the top division remained unfinished with the score of 5-5 with the duo of Victor Putter and Numa Lemieux Monette . In singles, Chattanooga got a flurry of straight set decisions on lanes 3, 5, then 4 to seal the team’s victory. Kim Neithammar won on his debut on court #6, 6-2, 6-2. Edward Dias won in the #1 position with a final score of 7-6(5), 6-2. The last game was Alex Lepine win after a loss in the first set on court #2. His final score was 3-6, 6-4, 7-5. “We have a tough game tomorrow against Kennesaw, who was ranked last year, and we are all looking forward to tomorrow,” said Griffith. The Runnin’ Bulldogs face Kennesaw State on Sunday, January 29 with a first serve at 11:00 AM to close their opening weekend of road games.

