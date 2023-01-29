Sports
Tyler Kleven suspended for series finale against Miami after Friday’s box score change – Grand Forks Herald
OXFORD, Ohio UND defenseman Tyler Kleven is suspended for tonight’s series final against Miami following a rare, if not unprecedented, action by the National Collegiate Hockey Conference.
On Saturday afternoon, the NCHC changed the official box score of Friday night’s UND-Miami game to add a misspelling to Tyler Kleven’s cross-checking major penalty with 18 seconds left in the third period.
As it is Kleven’s third match offense of the season, it will result in an automatic one match suspension.
Kleven will sit out tonight’s game. He is eligible to return when UND next plays on February 10 in Denver.
The official box score, signed Friday after the game by umpires Tom Sterns and Sterling Egan, listed only a standalone major for Kleven.
The NCHC said: “After video review and discussion with the on-ice and off-ice officials working the North Dakota game in Miami last night, Friday, January 27, the NCHC has determined that a penalty for misconduct during the game was inadvertently not included on the official scoresheet approved by game officials. In consultation with the NCAA, the Conference retroactively corrected the penalty, which was the original intent of the on-ice call.”
The NCAA rule book does not specifically address whether box scores may be changed once signed by the umpires.
It is believed that the NCHC, which began play in 2013/14, has never added a penalty to a signed box score.
Although the NCHC usually has officials’ escorts present at league matches, there were none in Oxford on Friday.
The league also said in a statement, “The NCHC takes its responsibility to take quality service providers and associated communications seriously. Personnel issues involving on-ice officials and/or conference staff will be addressed internally.”
UND Deputy Athletic Director Erik Martinson, a member of the NCAA Ice Hockey Rules Committee, traveled to Oxford with the team.
When Martinson was reached for comment by the Herald, he issued a joint statement with athletic director Bill Chaves.
The statement read: “As of this afternoon, we were made aware that Tyler Kleven will not be playing in tonight’s game as the NCHC has added a misconduct penalty to last night’s official box score, triggering the automatic suspension under the misconduct policy. . We have spoken with Brad Berry and he is focused on tonight’s game. We intend to continue our discussions with the NCHC for this precedent-setting post-game decision.”
UND was notified of the decision at 1:30 p.m., according to Martinson.
Kleven played a season-high 26:24 on Friday evening. It marked the third most minutes played by any UND player this season. He scored a goal and added an assist while being named the second star of the game.
For the season, Kleven is UND’s fifth leading scorer with six goals and 13 points in 24 games.
Fargo’s 6-foot-5, 213-pound blue liner leads UND with 67 penalty minutes. He has already been suspended once this month by the NCHC.
On January 13, Kleven was called up to a contact-to-the-head major against Western Michigan and was suspended for the series finale. UND lost 7-6 without him.
Last season, Kleven had to serve a one-game suspension for three misconduct.
The third came in the NCHC quarterfinals against Colorado College. He was suspended for the NCHC semifinal game against Western Michigan. UND lost 4-2.
The Fighting Hawks are expected to play significantly shorthanded in the series finale.
UND forwards Gavin Hain and Jake Schmaltz both left the game with obvious upper body injuries. Defender Luke Bast seemed hampered after the game and is also in question for the series finale.
If they’re all out, UND won’t be able to fill out a full lineup.
