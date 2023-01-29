Nantambi, Nsereko triumph in 2023 TTX School Fees Tena Championship





Overview: A total of 138 players took part in the interesting one day TTX School Fees Tens (12 years and under) organized by the Uganda Table Tennis Association (UTTA). 2023 TTX School Fees Tena Championship (12 years and under): Final: Boys: Joseph Ssebatindira (Nakasero) 0-2 Sharif Nsereko – The best of Sharif Nsereko

Joseph Ssebatindira (Nakasero) Sharif Nsereko – The best of Sharif Nsereko Girls: Patricia Nasirumbi (Nakasero) 1-2 Janat Nantambi (Nakasero) Free Mp3 Download Most Valuable Players (MVP): Boys: Darren Alijuna (Buganda Road Primary School)

Darren Alijuna (Buganda Road Primary School) Girls: Jeira Ssekweyama (Buganda Road Primary School) The first edition of the TTX School Fees Tena 12 & under Table Tennis Championship was successfully concluded on Saturday 28 September at Buganda Road Primary School.e January 2023. A total of 138 players took part in the exciting day-long event organized by the Uganda Table Tennis Association (UTTA). < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> The different players show off their certificates of participation after the TTX school fees championship 2023 | Credit: David Isabirye The Nakasero Primary School duo of Sharif Nsereko and Janat Nantambi won the overall gongs for boys and girls respectively. Nsereko defeated fellow Nakasero classmate Joseph Ssebatindira 2-0 to win 11-07 and 11-0 < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Sharif Nsereko (left) against Joseph Ssebantindira in the boys final | Credit: David Isabirye It is humbling to win this championship. I prepared well and was determined to play well. I thank my parents and coaches Nsereko, a P.6 student told the media. Nantambi recovered from a set slip to beat Patricia Nasirumbi, another Nakasero player, 2-1 (09-11, 11-12, 11-05). < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Janat Nantambi in action against Patricia Nasirumbi during the girls final | Credit: David Isabirye < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Janat Nantambi (left) and Patricia Nasirumbi pose with the referee after girls final | Credit: David Isabirye When I lost the first set, I didn’t lose focus. I had in my mind that I would recover to win the match. I’m glad I won it at the end of the day Nantambi unveiled. The four finalists each received a trophy, certificate and school fees worth Shs 500,000 per person. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> All four finalists in the TTX School Fees Tena Championship | Credit: David Isabirye Most Valuable Players (MVP): Buganda Road Primary School duo of Darren Alijuna (boys) and Jeira Ssekweyama (girls) were the most valuable players of the tournament. A number of schools and teams participated in this day championship. These include hosts Buganda Road Primary School, Twinbrook primary school, St Bernard Primary school, Bugishu Junior School, Nakasero Primary school and Nsambya Primary school. Two slum ping pong clubs from Iganga and Nsambya also participated, as well as Mbogo Club. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> UTTA Chairman Robert Jjagwe during media interface Credit: David Isabirye Robert Jjagwe, President of the Uganda Table Tennis Association, was full of praise for the players and teams that graced this event and saluted the hosts (Buganda Road Primary School) and officials (UTTA administrators and referees). Jjagwe praised the top performers and all other contestants for the brevity. He boldly stated that the initiative of the TTX school fee Tena championship was to appreciate the efforts of junior players and parents in developing the game of table tennis, starting with the non-spinning version (TTX). < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Robert Jjagwe addresses the participants shortly before the award ceremony | Credit: David Isabirye The TTX version of Table Tennis helps the players, especially the starters, to enjoy and learn the game. The 2023 Tena School Fee Championship was designed to appreciate the players and parents who sacrificed for the game. Robert Jjagwe, President of the Uganda Table Tennis Association (UTTA). Focus and attention now turn to the 2023 Mbale open (2nd to 4e February) before the very first national competition kicks off on Sunday 5e February 2023. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> The spacious arena of Buganda Road Primary School hosted the 2023 TTX School Fees Tena Championship | Credit: David Isabirye < slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> The toppers pose for a group photo with officials | Credit: David Isabirye Related

