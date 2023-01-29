Cardinal shines in home opener





STANFORD, California — Without five Stanford gymnasts representing Team USA at Saturday night’s Stanford Open, No. 1 Stanford put together a 406.750 to beat No. 9 California in the NCAA portion of the three-day encounter from a packed Burnham Pavilion. — Without five Stanford gymnasts representing Team USA at Saturday night’s Stanford Open, No. 1 Stanford put together a 406.750 to beat No. 9 California in the NCAA portion of the three-day encounter from a packed Burnham Pavilion. Team USA, consisting of former Cardinal Blake sun and current cardinal Jeremy Bischoff , Taylor Burkart , Asher Hong , Ian Lasic-Ellis and Riley Loos finished first overall with a 411.250, followed by Stanford and California (390.100). Hong, a Stanford freshman, won the all-around with 84.400, followed by Lasic-Ellis (84.250) and Khoi young (84,000). Loos (83,700), Bischoff (80,650) and Ian Gunther (80,600) followed fourth through sixth. Hong’s all-around is the pinnacle of a collegiate gymnast this year, while Lasic-Ellis, Young and Loos all set new career highs. Young captured the Stanford Open floor title with a career-best 14,400, followed by Hong (14,300) and Lasic-Ellis (14,000) in second and third, respectively. sophomore Nicholas Kubler finished fourth with a score of 13.850. Hong and sophomore Highlight competition shared the ring title with scores of 14.750. Loos (14,700), Brandon Briones (14,550) and Matt Szot (career-high 14,400) followed third through fifth. Despite Hong, Loos and Lasic-Ellis, who finished sixth with a career best score of 14.350, competing for Team USA, the Cardinal set a new season best score of 72.000 on rings. Kuebler (career-high 14.250), Gunther (14.050) and Young (career-best 13.800) passed all routines and finished seventh, eighth and ninth overall. Team USA saved its best rotation for last, as Hong went on vault a career-high 15.350 to take the event crown. Loos followed in second with a career-high 14,950, while Burkhart (14,800) and Lasic-Ellis (career-best 14,600) placed fourth and sixth. Young managed a share of second place with Loos after posting a 14.950 himself. Hong won his third individual event after finishing on the podium on parallel bars, delivering a 14.800 to beat Lasic-Ellis (career-high 14.550) and Young (career-best 14.450) in second and third, in that order. Gunther (13,950) and Brandon Nguyen (career-high 13,850) also finished in the top eight, sixth and seventh respectively. Stanford managed a strong horizontal bar rotation as the Cardinal took each of the top four spots overall. Gunther and Young achieved identical 13,750, a new career record for Young, to share first, followed by Kuebler and JR Chou with matching 13,650 scores to share third place. The horizontal bar score proved to be a new career high for Kuebler. The Cardinal will be taking time off from competition next week before hitting No. 2 visits Oklahoma for a showdown that also features William & Mary. That meeting begins at 4 p.m. PT.

