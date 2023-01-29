Alabama football coach should hire Glenn Schumann as DC

Nick Saban needs two new coordinators, and he can’t beat Joe Brady and Glenn Schumann for the jobs.

To be clear, these are not predictions for who will fill the roles of offensive and defensive coordinators for the 2023 Alabama football season; they are just approvals. Predicting what Alabama’s head coach will do when it comes to hiring has turned out to be quite a dangerous business. He has turned to the foreseeable and familiar for some employees, sure, but over the years he has also left many so-called ‘hot boards’ out in the cold.

Speculation, as always, is leaning way over its skis. Office water coolers across Alabama are poised to reclaim some privacy. A few days ago I asked the Sounding Board Group, my staunch contributors to an occasional mailbag column, to submit their own endorsements. You will see their feedback in this space very soon. But I wouldn’t ask the Sounding Board Group to do something I wouldn’t do, which brings us back to Brady and Schumann.

Brady is an easy choice, but maybe not an easy choice for Saban.

He is now the quarterbacks coach of the Buffalo Bills and will be working with one of the NFL’s elite quarterback talents, Josh Allen. He’s reportedly an interview target for off-season openings in the NFL, and the modern college game tumult can be a hard sell for in-demand NFL assistants.

When the SEC last saw Brady, he was starring the league as the freshman passing coordinator of the juggernaut 2019 LSU Tigers. Although the offensive coordinator was Steve Ensminger, Brady was rightfully credited for an offensive turnaround on the Bayou that sparked the Tigers’ national championship. Star quarterback Joe Burrow, few may remember, was positively pedestrian in his first year as an LSU starter under Ensminger in 2018.

Enter Brady, who spread the attack and installed an RPO game that no one, not even Alabama, could stop.

He won a Broyles Award as the best assist in the country and quickly left for the NFL after one season. The only way to negate his impact on LSU would be to point out that his offense was so full of talent that almost anyone could have executed it: two unstoppable receivers in Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson, a rusher from 1,400 meters. in Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and Burrow swung 60 touchdown passes.

On to Schumann.

The Georgia co-defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach started out in Alabama and spent eight years on Nick Saban’s program in roles from analyst to graduate assistant to director of player personnel. He knows enough about how Saban runs things, and he ran the best defense in the college game for two years. The same can be said for fan-favorite Jeremy Pruitt: He broke in under Saban and ran the best defense in the Alabama game in 2016-2017.

Ultimately, the new defensive coordinator will run Saban’s system, making the recruiting aspect of the job all the more important. And Pruitt could face significant restrictions as a recruiter if the NCAA hits him with a show cause fine when it finally reviews recruiting violations in Tennessee. Violations that not only came under Pruitt’s supervision, but were committed by Pruitt himself, according to the UT.

If a show-cause coach commits another misstep at a new school, it puts that school in even more danger. A Pruitt hire would spark much enthusiasm among much of the UA fanbase, but the rest would tremble with memories of what NCAA offenses did to pre-Saban Alabama football. Common sense says there will eventually be a show cause for Pruitt.

Does Saban want to deal with that uncertainty? Does he want that headache? Maybe, if he has the idea of ​​reuniting Pruitt with Alabama football. He also knows Schumann well, and a Schumann mercenary would have none of the trapdoors that Pruitt would bring. He would be the safe mercenary.

And the right one.

Reach Chase Goodbread at [email protected] Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.