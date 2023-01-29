Greene County Senior Center gears up for the Senior Games – Neuse News





Snow Hill – Greene County Senior Center is pleased to announce the Neuse River Senior Games & Silver Arts. Sharron Harrison, director of the Greene County Senior Center, shared that it is an officially approved qualifying site for NC State Finals in 2023. The event will feature people from several counties, including Craven, Duplin, Jones, Lenoir and Pamlico. Harrison said participants entering must be 50 or older by December 31, 2023. The Neuse River Senior Games is a regional gaming event to be held in New Bern, NC, from April 24 to May 3, 2023. The Greene County Senior Center hopes to athletes from Greene County to compete. Athletic events include Cornhole, Horseshoes, Basketball Shooting, Soccer Throw, Softball Throw, Table Tennis, Shuffleboard, Billiards, Bocce Ball, Croquet, Track and Field including Shot Put, Discus Throw, Race Walks, Long Jumps, Running and Sprinting, Swimming, Golf, Tennis and pickle ball. In addition to the athletic activities, the event also has the Silver Arts Events. This is a competition in various types of arts, including visual, heritage, literary and performing arts competitions. Harrison shared that in an effort to increase participation in wellness and health promotion opportunities, Greene County has for years provided sponsorships for Greene County residents to participate in Neuse River Senior Games. This sponsorship includes assistance with online registration, covering the registration fee, transportation to and from New Bern for competitions. The Senior Center also provides snacks and meals as needed. Greene County residents can contact Sharon Harrison, Director of Greene County Senior Center at 252-747-5436 or email at [email protected] for an application, event guidelines, and registration assistance. Lenoir residents can contact the Lenoir County Council on Aging at 252-527-1545 for more information. Harrison said the biggest need right now is the need for volunteers. Jones, Lenoir, and Greene County volunteers can contact Andrew Kendall Craven County Recreation and Parks at phone: (252) 636-6606 [email protected] The North Carolina Senior Games is a non-profit organization that provides year-round health and wellness activities for adults ages 50 and older. It is statewide sponsored and supported by the North Carolina Division of Aging and Adult Services.

