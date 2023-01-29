Car in fatal accident involving Georgia football players and workers was not for personal use, officials say





Officials from the University of Georgia athletics department confirmed that the vehicle involved in an accident that killed a football player and an employee would be used solely for recruiting activities In a statement, a spokesman for the Georgia Athletic Association said the SUV was not intended for extracurricular activities and that use of the car for personal reasons was “strictly prohibited.” Offensive lineman Devin Willock and 24-year-old Chandler LeCroy were killed just hours after the Bulldogs ended a parade honoring the program’s second straight national title. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS REPORT ON FOXNEWS.COM LeCroy was working in the recruiting department and was driving the SUV at the time of the accident. Offensive lineman Warren McClendon and staffer Victoria Bowles were also in the vehicle at the time. McClendon, who had just announced plans to enter the NFL draft, suffered minor injuries. Bowles was hospitalized with multiple serious injuries. GEORGIA’S DEVIN WILLOCK, CHANDLER LECROY WERE SEEN LEAVING COMIC CLUB MINUTES BEFORE FATAL CRASH: REPORT Earlier this week, Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks confirmed that no one in the vehicle was engaged in athletic duties at the time. “The car driven in the accident was one of several vehicles leased by our athletics department for use during recruiting activities,” the athletics association said in Saturday’s statement. School officials added that the car was rented and should have been returned. “Policies and expectations well understood by athletic staff dictated that such rental cars be returned as soon as recruiting duties were completed,” the school said. “Personal use was strictly prohibited. Therefore, continued use of the lease car by our employees after their recruiting duties ended earlier that evening was unauthorized.” The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. not far from the Georgia campus. According to a crash report released by the Athens-Clarke Police Department, the SUV struck a utility pole and a second utility pole, cutting it in half. The car spun and hit several trees and another parked car before finally coming to a stop. Police cited excessive speed on a road with a 40 mph limit as one of the leading causes of the accident. Willock was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was thrown from the vehicle. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP “We continue to cooperate fully with the researchers,” the statement from the athletics association said. “Above all, our thoughts and prayers remain with the families and friends of those we lost and those injured in this tragic accident.” The Associated Press contributed to this report.

