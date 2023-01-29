No. 2 UNC women’s tennis defeats Maryland Terrapins, 4-0, at ITA Kickoff Weekend





In the first game for the ITA Kickoff Weekend, the No. 2 North Carolina women’s tennis team (8-0) defeated Maryland (3-1), 4-0, on Friday afternoon at Cone-Kenfield Tennis Center. What happened? Each UNC doubles team faced a thrilling battle to open the game. No. 1 junior Fiona Crawley and sophomore Carson Tanguilig defeated Maryland’s Marta Perez Mur and Minorka Miranda by a score of 6-4 to win UNC’s first game. No. 5 graduate student Abbey Forbes and No. 48 junior Reilly Tran grabbed the double soon after with their own 6-4 wins over Selma Cadar and Mary Brumfield. Only one Tar Heel lost their first set in singles. Singles victories by No. 58 senior Elizabeth Scotty, Tran and Crawley ended the game and earned the Tar Heels their last three team points. Tran was the first UNC player to finish her game with a decisive 6-1, 6-0 victory over Brumfield at court six, giving North Carolina a 2-0 lead over the Terrapins. Crawley dominated her match against Maryland senior Selma Cadar, allowing only a total of two matches in both sets in her 100th career win as a Tar Heel. Soon after, Scotty took the match point with a score of 6-2, 6-3. Who stood out? Trans victories in doubles and singles were key to the outcome of the match. During the opening games of the match-up, Tran and Forbes pulled away with an early lead. As Maryland started to gain momentum, the duo found a way to finish the set and secure the double point for the Tar Heels. With Scotty and freshman Reese Brantmeier in the middle of a tough tiebreaker and No. 8 Tanguilig duking it out against Perez Mur, the timing of the Tran/Forbes win allowed UNC to clinch the team point. In singles, Tran never let her opponent gain momentum and allowed only one match point in both sets. When is it decided? On lane five, Scotty’s win finally decided the game in favor of UNC. Why does it matter? With Friday’s win, the North Carolina team continues its hot start and extends its win streak to eight. The Tar Heels are three-time defending champions from the ITA Kickoff Weekend, which determines who advances to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships in February. The Tar Heels advance to the weekend’s championship game tomorrow to defend their title. Friday was the first test of the season for UNC’s doubles teams. In the first seven games of the season, the Tar Heels dominated doubles matches, rarely dropping more than two games in a set. Against Maryland, all three doubles pairs faced highly contested games. Surviving this test and securing the double point allowed the team to get off to a strong start and sustain the eventual win. When do they play next? UNC returns for the championship game at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday to take on Charlotte. @carolinewills03 @dthsports | [email protected] Sign up for our email newsletters to get the day’s news and headlines delivered to your inbox every morning.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailytarheel.com/article/2023/01/sports-unc-womens-tennis-maryland-fiona-crawley-elizabeth-scotty The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos