Elliott Rolls to record, Vaulters and Jumpers rise

SEATTLE Cas Elliott showed the strength and stamina that made him the Pac-12 champion in the 400-meter hurdles last spring and applied it tonight in the 800-meter, breaking the Washington indoor school record in the event as one of the big highlights of the series action from Saturday at the UW Invitational.

Along with Elliott’s school record, the Huskies racked up eight wins, eleven second-place finishes, and especially outstanding marks from the pole vault and long jump runway in the Dempsey.

Elliott has focused on the 800-meter indoor in recent seasons, helping the Husky distance medley relay with the 800-meter stage, then moving on to the outdoor 400-meter hurdles. Early runs this year prove he has a shot as an indoor NCAA individual qualifier as he ran a Dempsey record in the 600 meters two weeks ago and followed that today with a 1:47.22 to beat Izaic Yorks’ 2016 indoor school record of 1: 47.89 to improve. Yorks also had his mile school record broken Friday night by four of UW’s eight sub-four milers, so it was a tough weekend atop the records for the former Husky All-American.

Elliott is now ranked No. 4 in the NCAA this season.

The women’s 800 meters also produced some fireworks, because Pac-12 Champ Charles Thomas ran the distance for the first time this season and won in 2:03.64 to finish sixth in the NCAA standings. Immediately behind Thomas was junior Marlena Preigh , who had over a second PR with a time of 2:04.95 taking her to No. 2 in UW history behind Thomas, and to No. 14 in the NCAA. freshman Chloe Foerster also kept pace with the veterans, placing sixth in 2:06.12, now the No. 6 in school history in her first time racing the 800 meters in college. Six of the top seven women’s 800-meter times in school history are held by the current Huskies.

Guys, don’t hurt him, he’s 18 feet tall now! ???? Jacob English second ???? of the day and third this season launched him to third in UW history at 18-1 1/4 with only NCAA champions Brad Walker and Scott Roth ahead of him?? What a first two encounters ??#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/42LtljyN2M – Washington Track & Field (@UWTrack) January 29, 2023

Three transfers continued to make a huge impact on the Huskies in the pole vault in just their first month in purple. The men’s safe was up first, and Jacob English set two more career records, earning three PRs as the defending Pac-12 Champ crossed Apple Cup lines from Pullman. Englar first made 17-11 on a third try, then raised the bar again by making a third try at 18-1, the first 18 feet of his career. That puts Englar at No. 3 in UW’s prestigious vaulting history, as only indoor NCAA champions Brad Walker and Scott Roth have gone higher, and Englar now has a better indoor PR than 2016 NCAA Indoor Champ Jax Thoirs. He is also now ranked 10th nationally.

In the women’s pole vault, new Huskies Nastasja Campbell and Sarah Borton came together for the second meeting in a row, both going over 4 yards again, improving their season best to 14-2 this time. That puts Borton and Campbell tied for seventh in the NCAA this season, as well as tied for fifth in school history.

The freshman duo of Sarah Ferguson and Avril Wilson also keep attacking the high bars as they both made 13-5 and had great tries to 13-11. Addition of Friday night’s releases of Ashleigh Helms (13-5) and Dutch shoes (13-1) and the Huskies had six women over 4 yards in one encounter, with two over 4 yards. It will sit well with Amanda and Hana Moll as the UW commits and record-breaking high schoolers took the top two spots in the league today, with Hana going 14-10 and Amanda taking 14-6.

The Huskies won both long jump with new top-10 marks from Ida Eikeng and Prestin Artis . Eikeng managed to find another top-10 list that she was not yet on, as she had the best indoor long jump of her career and was just an inch off her outdoor PR, as she went 19-7 to take the victory and to a tie for sixth place in school history.

Artis moved up to a second PR in a row in his second Dempsey meeting since joining the squad. He went 25-2 today to keep himself in the hunt for an NCAA Indoor bid. That only puts him fourth all-time in school history. YOUR men went 1-2-3 in the long jump, like Tim Lubbert had a big PR with a jump of 23-2. decathlete Jamie Schluter also jumped a PR of 22-11.

Sprint highlights included a 1-2 finish Jonathan Birchman and Matthew Wilkinson in the men’s 400 meters, with Birchman setting a life-best time of 47.76. freshman Anna Terrell two seconds faster than her 400m time two weeks ago, moving 57.78 to sixth overall. Women’s 200 meters Danielle Hunter was seventh in a season-best 25.17, and Rhonda Newton was 11th in an SB of 25.77.

Distance events brought more top-10 numbers as Sophie O’Sullivan ran the first indoor 3k of her career, moving to No. 6 in school history with a second-place finish in 9:03.91. O’Sullivan has now written her name in the Husky record books in the 800 meters, miles and 3,000 meters so far this indoor season. Andrea Markezich ran 9:28.82 and Naomi Smith clocked 9:29.30 with freshman Sophie Nordenholz racing untied but impressive at 9:24.69.

Long jump on?? Today Ida found a Top 10 she wasn’t in and fixed it. Her winning jump today brought her 6th all-time. Prestin, Tim and Jami went 1-2-3? in the men’s long jump, all with PRs#GoHuskies X #HuskyPRs pic.twitter.com/2Hx52HNGrJ – Washington Track & Field (@UWTrack) January 29, 2023