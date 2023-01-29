Sports
India defeated England by 7 wickets to become world champions
(1/3) accounted for one wicket each.
Team India defeated New Zealand in the semi-finals to advance to the final. India’s decision to take the field paid off immediately, as Mannat and Sadhu bowled out the New Zealand openers within the first three overs. Kiwi keeper Izzy Gaze (26 from 22) came in at 5/2 and counter-attacked, getting New Zealand’s innings underway.
Just when it looked like the White Ferns were getting back into play, Parshavi Chopra, India’s hero from the last match, dismissed Gaze. Led by Chopra, Indian spinners tied the batting in the middle overs. Georgia Plimmer (35 from 31) held on until 17th left, but after her dismissal New Zealand could only take 107/9.
On the other hand, England defeated Australia in a close finish to set up a meeting with India in the final. With their powerful batting line-up faltering by posting 99 all out and leaving Australia exactly 100 runs under a run to win, an intense effort in the field and with the ball somehow defended that humble target.
Player of the match Hannah Baker led the attack, the leg spinners’ spell spell gave her figures of 3/10 on four overs, with skipper Grace Scrivens backing her up with figures of 2/8 on 3.4 overs and the last wicket over dropped Maggie Clark in front trapping for a duck.
The low run rate in the chase and Amy Smith’s run-a-ball 26 (three fours) kept Australia in the game, but once Smith hollowed out to bowl Josie Groves with the score at 77, England had all but set. a date with India in Sunday’s final.
(with PTI inputs)
