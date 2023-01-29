No. 12 UConn men’s hockey loses CT Ice final to No. 3 Quinnipiac





UConn men’s hockey was 20 minutes away from its first trophy since 2016, but fell short to No. 3 Quinnipiac in the title game at M&T Bank Arena, home of the Bobcats, on Saturday night. Quinnipiac led after 20 minutes and for most of the second period, but the Huskies led 3–2 going into the third. The hosts equalized and then scored the game winner with four minutes remaining. Coming into play sixth in the nation, UConn’s penalty kill went 1-of-3 against the Bobcats 12th ranked power play unit. Justin Pearson, Hudson Schandor and Samu Salminen all scored for the Huskies. Arsenii Sergeev started in the net for the second consecutive game, stopping 26 of the 30 shots he faced. In the first period alone, the most goals than last year’s CT Ice Finals came between the same teams, a 2-0 UConn loss. This year, Quinnipiac struck first with a well-drilled power play goal that saw Skyler BrindAmour help get the puck past a heavily shielded Sergeev to put the hosts 1-0 up within six minutes. Midway through the period, Justin Pearson picked up a puck in the neutral zone, turned on the jets and scored a breakaway goal to tie the score. The two teams tied for the rest of the period, until Ethan De Jong, with 1:40 left, took the puck in the zone and made a nice toe-drag shot to put the Bobcats ahead again, 2-1 . The middle stanza was all UConn. The Bobcats had some good looks and a power play early on, but then the Huskies were in control. They knocked on the door for much of the period, finally breaking through on their third power play of the day. Jake Flynn brought the puck into the zone, made a move to get into the slot and handed it to Salminen, who sent it into the top corner to make it 2-2 with 90 seconds left. In the last minute, Pearson burst into the zone with a 2v2 rush and slid into Schandor. The junior crashed the net and passed Perets to give UConn their first lead of the day with 22 seconds left before the break, 3-2. However, that advantage did not last long when the final period began. Quinnipiac went back on the power play on an interference penalty against Ryan Tattle in less than five minutes. The Huskies got one clearance, but when the Bobcats got on the ice, De Jong attacked the net and scored on another inning to make it 3-3. . After that goal, Quinnipiac took over. The Huskies could only hold out for so long. With 4:31 left, Jake Johnson fired a shot from the top of the circle to get the Bobcats back on their feet for good. UConn pulled Sergeev with 1:56 over and created a few chances at the net, but also lost momentum due to offside. Subsequently, the Huskies return to Hockey East. They will travel to Boston to meet Northeastern at Matthews Arena on Friday at 7 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theuconnblog.com/2023/1/28/23575991/no-12-uconn-huskies-mens-hockey-drops-heartbreaker-to-no-3-quinnipiac-in-ct-ice-final The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos