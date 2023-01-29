French Open 2023: dates and defending champions





The 2023 French Open, the second Major of the year, will be held at Roland Garros in Paris from May 28 to June 11. Rafael Nadal of Spain and Iga Swiatek of Poland will become the defending champions in the men’s and women’s singles respectively at the 127th edition of the clay-court Major. Nadal beat Norwegian Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in last year’s men’s final to lift the winner’s trophy, La Coupe des Mousquetaires, on the Philippe-Chatrier Court for the 14th time. It was also the Spaniard’s 22nd career Grand Slam title. In the 2022 women’s singles final, world No. 1 Swiatek defeated USA’s Coco Gauff 6–1, 6–3 to win her second French Open title. Salvadoran-Dutch duo Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer won the men’s doubles title, while local duo Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic triumphed in women’s doubles. Ena Shibahara of Japan and Wesley Koohlof of the Netherlands won the mixed doubles title. The 2022 French Open was Jo-Wilfried Tsonga’s last tournament, as the 2008 Australian Open runner-up announced his decision to retire from the sport ahead of the event and then went on to show off in front of his home fans following a loss in the first round. to Ruud. At the 2023 Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the season, Aryna Sabalenka defeated Elena Rybakina to win her first Major title, while Novak Djokovic passed Stefanos Tsitsipas to become a ten-time champion. With the win in Melbourne, Djokovic tied Nadal’s all-time record of 22 Grand Slam titles in men’s singles.

