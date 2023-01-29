No. 1 Women’s tennis beats Baylor 4-0





Austin, Texas The No. 1 University of Texas Women’s Tennis team (5-0) claimed a 4-0 sweep over Baylor (5-1) on Saturday night indoors at the Edgar O. and Melanie A. Weller Tennis Center. Junior Taisiya Pachkaleva and freshmen Nicole Rivkin recorded individual wins in both singles and doubles on Saturday to accelerate the Longhorns. With the win, Texas advances to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships February 10-13 in Seattle, Washington. The Longhorns earned a hard-fought double point to take a 1-0 lead. Baylor’s duo of Danielle Dimitrov and Paula Baranano secured a 6-4 win on lane 1 against junior Charlotte Chavatipon and freshmen Nicole Kirin . Trailing 4–3, Dimitrov and Baranano won the next three games to clinch victory. The tandem of graduates Marlee Zein and sophomores Sabina Zeynalova recorded a 7-6 (7-2) win on lane 3 over Danielle Tuhten and Isabella Harrison. Zein and Zeynalova faced a 2-1 hole in the breaker, but scored six consecutive points to round out the victory. Pachkaleva and Rivkin then took the double with a 7-6 (7-3) win on court 2 against Anita Sahdiieva and Alina Shcherbinina. Pachkaleva and Rivkin overcame deficits of 5-3 and 6-5 to force the breaker. Trailing 3-2 in the breaker, Pachkaleva and Rivkin won five consecutive points to close out the game. In singles, junior No. 85 Angel Rapolu recorded a 6-0, 6-0 shutout on court 4 over Baranano. Pachkaleva followed up with a 6-1, 6-2 win on court 5 against Dimitrov. With a 1–1 draw in the opening set, Pachkaleva won five games in a row to clinch the 6–1 first set win. With a 2-2 score in the second set, she captured four games in a row to clinch the win. Rivkin took the overall dual-match sweep with a 6-1, 6-1 victory at lane 6 over Tuhten. Rivkin jumped out to 3-0 lead in both of her sets en route to her victory. The remaining singles matches with Khirin (lane 1), Chavatipon (lane 2) and Zeynalova (lane 3) were halted after Rivkin finished her match. The Longhorns will be back in action when they host No. 13 USC on Saturday, February 4. The first service is scheduled for 1:00 PM Central and the game will be played indoors at the Edgar O. and Melanie A. Weller Tennis Center. #1 Texas 4, Baylor 0 Singles Order of arrival (4, 5, 6) Nicole Kirin (UT) vs. 1000 (UT) Alina Shcherbinina (BU), 6-4, 3-2, unfinished Charlotte Chavatipon (UT) vs. Isabella Harrison (BU), 6-1, 5-2, unfinished Sabina Zeynalova (UT) vs. Anita Sahdiieva (BU), 7-5, 0-1, unfinished #85 Angel Rapolu (UT) def. Paula Baranano (BU), 6-0, 6-0 #87 Marlee Zein (UT) def. Daniella Dimitrov (BU), 6-1, 6-2 Nicole Rivkin (UT) def. Danielle Tuhten (BU), 6-1, 6-1 Doubles Order of Finish (1, 3, 2) Daniella Dimitrov (BU) defeated. Charlotte Chavatipon / Nicole Kirin (UT), 6-4 Taisiya Pachkaleva / Nicole Rivkin (UT) def. Anita Sahdiieva/Alina Scherbinina (BU), 7-6 (7-3) Marlee Zein / Sabina Zeynalova (UT) def. Danielle Tuhten/Isabellar Harvison (BU), 7-6 (7-2)

