Ben Davis adds National Power IMG Academy to 2023 football schedule





Ben Davis completed the high school football program for 2023 with the addition of a national powerhouse. The Giants will play IMG Academy, a prep school from Bradenton, Fla., Sept. 8, at Ben Davis. IMG Academy was ranked No. 7 in the country by USA Today at the end of last season and finished the season 8-1, only losing the season opener to Miami Central, which went 14-0 and was ranked No. 4 in the country . IMG has four junior defensive end Ernest Willor, running back Jerrick Gibson and defensive tackle David Stone and safety Jordon Johnson-Rubell who are ranked by Rivals as top-25 prospects in the country. Insider:An early look at the IndyStar Mr. 2023 football race The Indiana High School Athletic Association amended the 300-mile rule in June to allow schools in Indiana to play from outside the 300-mile limit, as long as the game is played within the limit and the school is in good standing with its state association. This will be the first time IMG Academy has featured an Indiana football program. Coming off a 6-4 season, Ben Davis plays IMG Academy in Week 4 in place of former Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference rival Center Grove, the three-time defending Class 6A state champion. The Giants will also pick up a Week 1 non-conference game at Cincinnati Moeller. Ben Davis returns to include quarterback Thomas Gotkowski, running back Alijah Price and linebacker Nylan Brown. Ben Davis’ full football schedule for 2023 August 18 at Cincinnati Moeller August 25 vs. Avon September 1 vs. pike September 8 vs. IMG Academy September 15 vs. Warren Central September 22 at Lawrence North September 29 vs. Carmel October 6 at Lawrence Central October 13 vs. North Central Call Star reporter Kyle Nedden at (317) 444-6649.

