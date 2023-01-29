Men’s hockey knocked out by Colby at 218th meeting





Next game: at Amherst 2/3/2023 | 7:00 pm February 03 (Fri) / 7:00 PM Bee amherst History BRUNSWICK, Maine The Colby men’s hockey team took a 4-0 victory in Saturday’s matchup to deny the Polar Bears a rivalry victory. The Polar Bears (11-6-1, 5-6-1 NESCAC) dropped both games in the 2022-23 series. The Mules are 10-6-2 (8-3-1 NESCAC). Highlights of the game Bowdoin had a 12-10 shot lead in the first period. Two of those shots followed each other in rapid succession Luke Wheeler took a shot from close range, then hit his own rebound straight off the pads with four minutes left.

took a shot from close range, then hit his own rebound straight off the pads with four minutes left. Colby broke through four minutes into the second period. Clay Korpi shot a pass from in front of the Colby bench to Tyler Crist coming down the right side. Crist drew on the keeper and made a flat pass to John McElaney who fired a single shot inside the open left post.

Jack Macdonald made it 2-0 halfway through the game. Jack Sullivan placed a close range rebound shot on pads. Alex Kozic denied the bid, but the puck kicked to Macdonald who threw it in from the scrum.

denied the bid, but the puck kicked to Macdonald who threw it in from the scrum. The Mules put a third goal on the board at 12:10 in the final period. John McElaney cornered over the target area. Nick Stapleton bounced the puck off the near post and continued to Griffin Grise. Grise tucked away Colby’s third.

Bowdoin drew the goalkeeper with six minutes remaining and Colby quickly scored an empty netter. Alex Bourhas blasted a pass off the boards and Ryan Doolin skated across the ice for an uncontested goal. By the numbers Kozic made 28 stops for the Polar Bears.

Andy Beran made 25 saves for the shutout. The goalkeeper took down his second consecutive Pete Schuh with the win. Next one The Polar Bears play Friday at 7 p.m. in Amherst

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://athletics.bowdoin.edu/news/2023/1/28/mens-ice-hockey-mens-hockey-shut-out-by-colby-in-218th-meeting.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos