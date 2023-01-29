Pakistan And US Award Major ICC Cricket Events As Men’s Cycle Revealed For 2024 To 2031 | Cricket news





Pakistan will host the 2025 Champions Trophy, while the US will host the 2024 T20 World Cup alongside the West Indies, the International Cricket Council has confirmed. The news came as the ICC unveiled eight global men’s white-ball events between 2024 and 2031, featuring two 50-over World Cups, two Champions Trophy competitions and four T20 World Cups. Pakistan will host a global event for the first time since co-hosting the 1996 World Cup with India and Sri Lanka when it hosts the Champions Trophy in four years’ time. Pakistan are the defending champions of the 50-over Champions Trophy, beating India in the final of the previous competition in 2017, which was held in England. The news that they got the 2025 version will be a big boost for Pakistan, after New Zealand and England pulled out of tours to the country this year. Image:

Ramiz Raja, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board: ‘By awarding a major global event to Pakistan, the ICC has expressed full confidence and confidence in our management, operational capabilities and skills’



“I am infinitely pleased with the ICC’s decision to choose Pakistan as the host country for one of their elite tournaments,” said Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja. “By assigning a major global event to Pakistan, the ICC has expressed full confidence in our management, operational capabilities and skills.” Meanwhile, the USA will host its first major tournament when it co-hosts the T20 World Cup with the West Indies three years from now. England, Ireland and Scotland will jointly host the 2030 T20 World Cup. “The fact that 14 members are hosting eight events is a reflection of the truly global nature of our sport and I would like to thank every member who submitted a bid and extend our congratulations to the successful bidders,” said ICC President Greg Barclay in a statement. . Image:

The 2030 Men’s T20 World Cup will be held in England, Ireland and Scotland



“It’s great to be returning to so many previous hosts, but what’s really exciting about this process is the countries hosting ICC events for the first time, including the US, which is a strategic growth market for us. “This gives us the opportunity to deepen our connection with fans in traditional cricketing countries and also reach new fans around the world.” The newly announced tournaments follow a T20 World Cup in Australia in October and November 2022 and then a 50-over World Cup in India to be held in the same period in 2023. The ICC added that the hosts for the women’s and under-19 events for the next cycle will be announced next year. MEN’S ICC EVENTS BETWEEN 2024 & 2031 T20 World Cup 2024: USA and West Indies 2026: India and Sri Lanka 2028: Australia and New Zealand 2030: England, Ireland and Scotland 50-over World Cup 2027: South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia 2031: India and Bangladesh ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan 2029: India

