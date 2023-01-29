CHAMPAIGN, sick. Charlie Bullen has been named coach/pass rush coordinator, head coach of the Illinois football program’s outside linebackers Bret Bielema announced. Bullen joins the Fighting Illini with 11 years of NFL coaching experience, including the last four years with the Arizona Cardinals.

Bullen has been the coach of the Cardinal’s outside linebackers for the past three seasons after originally joining the Cardinals staff as an assistant linebackers coach for the 2019 season. He also has seven years of NFL experience with the Miami Dolphins from 2012-18, working with the linebackers and defensive line.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Charlie Bullen and his family to Illinois. Charlie has a wealth of NFL coaching experience, including coaching some of the NFL’s elite pass rushers, plus a background in the Big Ten. look forward to seeing Charlie continue to develop our outside linebackers and pass rush as we grow our defense in 2023.

“I’m excited to be joining the #famILLy in my home state of Illinois,” said Bullen. “I am grateful to Coach Bielema and Coach Henry for the opportunity to help further develop this great program. Ready to get started!”

With the help of Bullen’s outside linebacker squad, the Cardinals ranked fifth in the NFL in 89 total sacks over the two-year span of 2020-21. Of those, 50 came through the position of the outside linebackers. During that span, three Cardinals outside linebackers posted more than 10 sacks: Markus Golden, Chandler Jones, and Haason Reddick.

In 2021, Bullen coached Chandler Jones to the Pro Bowl after becoming the franchise’s all-time leader (67.0) and finishing the season with 10.5 sacks, one year away from the five-game limitation due to injury. He tied the franchise single-game record (Haason Reddick) with 5.0 sacks in a win at the Titans. Jones (10.5) and Markus Golden (11.0 sacks) each had double-digit sacks in 2021, marking just the fourth time in franchise history the Cardinals had multiple players with more than 10 sacks in a season. Arizona also finished the 2021 season ranked in the top-10 in offensive points allowed (8th), fumble recovery (1st), and rushing touchdowns allowed (3rd).

In 2020, Haason Reddick had a career-high and team-leading with 12.5 sacks, 15 tackles for loss, 16 QB hits, and six forced fumbles under Bullen’s tutelage. He was the only player in the 2020 NFL to rank in the top-5 in sacks (4th), tackles for loss (3rd), and forced fumbles (2nd). Over a three-game span (games 13-15) in 2020, Reddick set a team record with 7.5 sacks and six forced fumbles, becoming the first NFL player in the past 21 years to post those numbers. Arizona had an NFL-high 18 players who recorded at least 1.0 sacks in 2020 and an NFL-leading 12 players who recorded 2.0+ sacks, finishing the season with 48.0 sacks, fourth most in the league .

Jones finished second in 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting, was named a first-team All-Pro, and was selected to the Pro Bowl after setting a franchise record with 19.0 sacks to go with a career-high eight forced fumbles and seven strip sacks. His 19.0 sacks ranked second in the NFL while tying for the league leader in forced fumbles and leading the NFL in strip sacks.

Prior to joining the Cardinals, Bullen spent seven seasons with the Miami Dolphins, including his last three seasons in Miami (2016-18) as Dolphins assistant linebackers coach. He originally joined the Dolphins in 2012 as a defensive assistant before being promoted to assistant defensive line coach in 2013, where he coached for three seasons (2013-2015). He worked under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who later became the Cardinals’ defensive coordinator while Bullen was with Arizona.

Dolphins LB Kiko Alonso totaled more than 100 tackles in each of Bullen’s three seasons (2016-18) with the linebackers. In 2018, Alonso led the team and tied for 10th in the NFL with 125 career tackles, the most by a Dolphins LB since Karlos Dansby in 2012. He was the only NFL player with at least 100 tackles, three interceptions and three forced fumbles in 2018. Alonso had 115 tackles in both 2016 and 2017, ninth and eighth respectively in the AFC in those two seasons.

During Bullen’s first season as assistant linebackers coach in 2016, Miami won nine of its last 11 games to clinch its first playoff berth since 2008. The Dolphins defense held opponents to a third down conversion rate of 36.2% in 2016, who ranked fourth in the NFL, and forced 21 turnovers in the last 11 games, the league’s fourth in that span. Alonso was a major contributor to that point, scoring a decisive touchdown on an interception return with 1:01 to play in Week 10 in San Diego. Alonso also became the first Dolphins linebacker since at least 1993 with an interception and fumble recovery in a game.

Cameron Wake (27.0) and Olivier Vernon (25.5) served as assistants on the defensive line for three seasons and ranked 10th and 12th respectively for most sacks in the NFL from 2013-15. No other NFL team bagged multiple players in the top-20 during that stretch. Wake was selected to the Pro Bowl during consecutive seasons (2013-2014) while teaming with Bullen. In 2015, Wake had 7.0 sacks in seven games, including four in Week 6 at Tennessee during a shorter-injury season, joining Julius Peppers as the only NFL players with at least seven sacks in each of the previous six seasons (2010-2015). Vernon (7.5), Wake (7.0) and Ndamukong Suh (6.0) were one of only four NFL trios of teammates in 2015 with at least six sacks each.

The defensive line totaled 30.5 of Miami’s 39 sacks in 2014, including a team-high 11.5 from Wake. The Dolphins’ defensive line had 34 of Miami’s 42 sacks in 2013, including a team-high 11.5 from Vernon and 8.5 from Wake. It marked the first time in franchise history that the Dolphins had at least 40 sacks in three consecutive seasons (2011–13).

During Bullen’s first season in Miami, the Dolphins ranked seventh in the NFL and third in the AFC in scoring defense (19.8 points per game) and their red zone defense led the league as opponents scored touchdown on only 42.6 percent of their assets are in the red zone. Bullen primarily worked with the defensive line, with Pro Bowlers Randy Starks and Wake leading the team with 15 career sacks, the fourth-highest total in the NFL that season and the sixth-highest single-season total in team history.

Prior to joining the Dolphins, Bullen coached for three seasons (2009-11) as a graduate assistant working with defensive backs at his alma mater, the University of Iowa. He was also a student assistant for two seasons (2007-2008) and worked with the Iowa quarterbacks while working towards his undergraduate degree. In 2006, he served as a volunteer assistant at Iowa City High School, working with the team’s quarterbacks.

Before going to Iowa, Bullen played quarterback at Harper (Ill.) College and St. Norbert (Wis.) College. He received a bachelor’s degree in finance from Iowa in 2008 and a master’s degree in sports management in 2011.

Born in Palatine, Illinois, Bullen is a graduate of Fremd High School. He was a high school teammate with quarterback Scott Tolzien, who went on to play for Illinois head coach Bret Bielema at Wisconsin.

Bullen and his wife Megan have three daughters, Elle, Berkley and Nellie.

Coaching career