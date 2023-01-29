Parks and Recreation | Lifestyle

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
softball, basketball, skate park, bocce courts,
playground, pavilion, multi-purpose field, jogging track and picnic tables
Dog walking allowed on trails
horseshoe pit, jogging track,
shuffleboard court, pool, tennis court
Baseball fields, jogging track, pavilion, picnic tables,
playground, squash courts, soccer field, volleyball court and a softball field
Dog walking allowed on trails
Dog walking allowed on trails
Jogging track, picnic tables, benches and playground
Dog walking allowed on trails
9940 North Citrus Springs Blvd.,
Basketball court, picnic tables, playground, softball court and volleyball
8145 W. Bicentennial Park Drive, Crystal River
Picnic tables, tennis courts,
squash courts, baseball fields, basketball court,
skate park, softball fields, playground, multipurpose fields, pavilion, volleyball
850 NE Third St., Crystal River
Pavilion, playground, picnic area, basketball court and fishing pond
16000 W. Fort Island Trail,
Beach, boardwalk, boat ramp, fishing pier, pavilion, grills, picnic tables, shower and swimming
12073 W. Fort Island Trail,
18 NE 2nd St., Crystal River
Pavilion, picnic area with grills, kayak launch and beach
pavilions, picnic shelters, grills, and playground
party tents, barbecues and picnic tables
Picnic tables and boat ramp
2045 S John Brown Drive,
Dunnellon Park Blue Run:
Picnic area and playground
Picnic tables, grills, softball, basketball and playground
Water recreation and tube,
horseshoe pits, jogging track, grills, pavilions, picnic tables, playground, racquetball courts, shuffleboard courts, soccer field, softball field,
tennis courts and volleyball
Fishing pier and playground
11104 E. Flounder Drive, City of Flowers
Beach, Picnic Tables, Grill, Fishing Pier, Volleyball,
Basketball court, horseshoe pit, pavilion, picnic tables, grill and playground
8950 W. Bluebird Springs Lane, Homosassa
Picnic tables, grill, volleyball, pavilion and playground
Dog walking allowed on trails
Picnic tables, grills and
Baseball field, basketball court, benches, multi-
target fields, fitness trail, picnic tables, playground, soccer fields and tennis court
Dog walking allowed on trails
1611 Tuttle Street, Inverness
Playground, picnic tables
181 US 41 South, Inverness
Boardwalk with interpretive signage, picnic areas, a
pavilion, walking trails and
Fishing pier, boat ramp, grills, picnic tables and playground
3755 E. Kirk Street, Inverness
Playground, benches, picnic tables and basketball court
Lakeside picnic tables, BBQs and shore fishing
Soccer fields, baseball field, basketball court, jogging track, picnic tables and playground
Dog walking allowed on trails
Pavilions and sand courts
Picnic tables and grills by the lake
Picnic tables and playground
Playground, shuffleboard, fishing pier, picnic tables and grills
1700 Forest Dr, Inverness
basketball, athletic fields, nature trails, swimming pool, pavilions, picnic tables, playground and water playground
602 White Boulevard, Inverness
half court basketball court,
3505 W. Educational Trail, Lecanto
Baseball field, basketball courts, multi-purpose courts, horseshoe courts, racquetball courts, tennis courts and jogging track
Dog walking allowed on trails
State Archaeological Park:
3100 S Old Floral City Road, Inverness
19158 SW 81st Place Road, Dunnellon, FL 34432
Parallels US 41 through Citrus County
State Historic Park Ruins:
National Nature Reserve:
Beverly Hills Park 997 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Beverly Hills.
Jogging trail (dog walking allowed on the trail).
6905 N. Lecanto Hwy, Beverly Hills.
Jogging trail (dog walking allowed on trail).
181 US 41 South, Inverness.
Crystal River State Park Preserve 3266 N. Sailboat Ave., Crystal River.
Bicycle path/nature trail.
Jogging trail (dog walking allowed on trail).
Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park 4150 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa Springs.
flower park 9530 S. Parkside Avenue, Floral City.
Jogging trail (dog walking allowed on trail).
11080 E. Moccasin Slough Road, Inverness.
3100 S Old Floral City Road, Inverness.
Jogging trail (dog walking allowed on trail).
Homosassa Resources. Jogging course.
Lecanto community park 3505 W. Educational Trail, Lecanto.
Jogging trail (dog walking allowed on trail).
Freedom Park 286 N Apopka Avenue, Inverness.
Bike path, walking path.
2988 N. Hooty Point, Inverness
Bike paths, hiking.
7160 N. Lecanto Hwy, Hernando.
4 Laurenshire Street, Beverly Hills.
Jogging trail (dog walking allowed on trail).
328 E. Dampier Street, Inverness.
Forest Drive, Inverness. Mountain bike trail, nature trails, dog walking trail.
Metlacoochee Bay Trail/Felburn Park Trailhead
US 19 just south of the Cross Florida Barge Canal Bridge. Paved path. 352-447-1720. www.Florida GreenwaysAndTrails.org.
Withlacoochee Forestry Commission 157,479 hectares in total in four provinces. Hiking trails,
Withlacoochee State Trail Trailhead can be accessed at the following locations: a) At US 41 turn west on Citrus Springs Boulevard South,
about a quarter mile on the left, Citrus Springs.
b) North Apopka Avenue, turn left about 3/10 of a mile and look for kiosk,
c) US 41 and County Road 486, Hernando. Walking route, walking route, mountain bike route, cycling route.
d) 48 County Road, Floral City stop.
Monthly bird walks on the Pepper Creek Trail Bird walks are monthly from October through April each year at Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park. All levels are invited. Guides on the bird walks are bird watchers from the Citrus County Audubon Society. Bring binoculars and a field guide if you have them. The paths are also accessible for the disabled (paved). For more information or to register, call 352-628-5343.
Chassahowitzka River Trail Starts at the jetty at the Chassahowitzka River Campground and follows the river to the National Wildlife Refuge at the end of Miss Maggie Drive.
Citrus tract Part of the Withlacoochee State Forest bounded on the north by Gulf-to-Lake Highway (State Road 44) and on the south by County Road 480.
Crystal Cove Trail, Crystal River Preserve State Park Starts at the Mullet Hole parking lot on the north side of Sailboat Avenue.
State Archaeological Park 3400 N. Museum Point, Crystal River.
Eagle Snag Toad Citrus County Landfill at 44 State Road.
Eco-Walk Trail, Crystal River Preserve State Park The trailhead is at US 19, a mile south of Duke Energy on Curtis Tool Road.
Fort Cooper State Park 3100 S Old Floral City Road, Inverness.
Fort Island route 12073 W. Fort Island Trail, Crystal River.
Walk Road Trail-Flying Eagle Preserve Take US 41 to Eden Drive, which becomes Moccasin Slough Road, Inverness.
Johnson Pond trail Located in Two Mile Prairie on County Road 39 between State Road 200 and US 41.
Kings Bay Trail, Crystal River Wildlife Refuge Winds through Kings Bay around refuges north to Hunters Spring to the mouth of the Crystal River; only accessible by boat.
Inglis Island Trail A hiking trail at Inglis Dam on Lake Rousseau off Riverwood Road, a mile and a half east of US 19.
Mason Creek Trail Only accessible by boat at the end of Mason Creek Road in Old Homosassa.
Canoe route along the natural coast A 20-mile coastal marsh trail through the coastal plains of the St. Martins Aquatic Preserve and the Chassahowitzka National Wildlife Refuge, it runs from Fort Island Trail at US 19 to Chassahowitzka Trail on Miss Maggie Drive.
Oystercatcher Trail, Withlacoochee Bay Spoil Islands An open-water path around the islands created by the construction of the inland canal.
Potts Preserve Trail Five miles north of Inverness at the end of Turner Camp Road.
Rook’s path The Homosassa Tract of the Withlacoochee State Forest begins two miles west of US 19 on Burnt Bridge Road.
Withlacoochee Bay Trail and Felburn Park Follows the south side of the Florida Barge Canal to Withlacoochee Bay on the Gulf of Mexico.
Campsite on the Chassahowitzka River
Access to the Chassahowitzka River and Gulf of Mexico
Crystal River Water Sports Marina/Boat Ramp
Access to Crystal River and Gulf of Mexico
7790 South Duval Island Drive,
Entrance to Floral City Lake
Entrance to the Withlacoochee River
16000 W. Fort Island Trail,
Access to Crystal River, Salt River and Gulf of Mexico
12703 W. Fort Island Trail,
Access to Crystal River, Salt River and Gulf of Mexico
3650 E. Lake Place, Hernando
Access to the Homosassa River
6891 S. Mason Creek Road, Homosassa
Access to Mason Creek and the Homosassa River
420 N Apopka Avenue, Inverness
SW First Place, Crystal River
Access to Crystal River, Salt River and Gulf of Mexico
Plantation on the Crystal River
9301 W. Fort Island Trail,
Access to Crystal River, Salt River and Gulf of Mexico
Rest Haven Shores Boat Ramp aka Kitty Lane
20296 SE 115th Avenue, Inglis
12300 E. Trails End Road, Floral City
Entrance to the Withlacoochee River
9460 E Turner Camp Road, Inverness
Entrance to the Withlacoochee River
Waccasassa boat ramp Golf Hammock
8060 SE 5th Avenue, Inglis
Entrance to the Withlacoochee River
Water Management District
Brooksville, FL 34604-6899
Six trails passing through Citrus, Levy, Marion
18 miles, marked trails, horse camp, five primitive sites
Water Management District
Brooksville, FL 34604-6899
Tillis Hill Recreation Area:
System of loops and neighborhood access trails spanning over 100 miles in the Citrus Tract of the Withlacoochee State Forest. Pavilion, large grill and dining room, camping pitches with electric and potable water, picnic table and fire ring with grate and/or grill, 36 covered, open horse boxes and dump. Reservations through Reserve America 352-797-4140
8.4 miles and included in
Withlacoochee Forestry Commission
Withlacoochee State Trail:
3100 S. Old Floral City Rd.,
8600 W. Miss Maggie Drive, Homosassa.
11419 W. Fort Island Trail, Crystal River.
11419 W. Fort Island Trail, Crystal River.
3100 Old Floral City Road,
4400 W. Gulf-to-Lake Hwy., Lecanto. 352-746-4648.
10173 N. Suncoast Blvd., Crystal River.
10359 W. Halls River Road, Homosassa.
12561 E. Gulf to Lake Highway, Inverness.
Crusher Road, Crystal River.
Sandy Oaks RV Resort 6760 N. Lecanto Hwy, Beverly Hills.
Manage Save Our Rivers projects
8145 W. Bicentennial Park Dr., Crystal River
1700 Forest Dr, Inverness
4127 W. Norvell Bryant Hwy., Lecanto
9940 N. Citrus Springs Blvd., Citrus Springs
3505 W. Educational Path,