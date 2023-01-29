No. 4/5 Terriers Defeat BC 3-1 to complete the weekend sweep





Next game: in Maine 2/3/2023 | 19:00 Feb. 03 (Fri) / 7pm Bee Maine CHESTNUT HILL, Massachusetts – Junior goaltender Drew seller was outstanding, stopping 40 of the 41 shots he faced to stop the No. 4/5 Boston University men’s ice hockey team back to a 3-1 victory over Boston College on Saturday night at Conte Forum. BU (19-6-0, 13-4-0 HE) scored twice in the second period to take a 2-0 lead, then added an insurance goal with 8:23 left to create the 3-1 final . Seniors Wilmer Skoog and Case McCarthy lit the lamp in the second while freshman Jeremy Wilmer forwarded a shot from classmate Quin Hutson late in the third to put the game out of reach. Commesso was just sensational on Saturday. He stopped all 22 shots he faced in the third period, including several Class A chances, as the Eagles scrambled for a goal. Thirteen of his 14 saves came on the penalty kill as the Terriers held BC to 1-for-5 on the power play. freshman Lane Hutson posted his fourth game in a row with two assists and became the first defenseman in the nation to reach the 30-point mark. The hopeful Hobey has totaled nine goals and 22 assists for 31 points. Another Hobey candidate, senior Matte brown , recorded his 24th assist in the league on Skoog’s goal. freshman Devin Kaplan and junior Dylan Peterson also registered an assist. The Terriers finished January with a six-game winning streak en route to a 7-1-0 record for the month. HOW IT HAPPENED Neither team made a breakthrough in the opening 20 minutes, marking the first period of play since the opening frame of the Terriers’ victory over Cornell on January 14 that they failed to score.

However, Skoog only opened the scoring 1:25 into the second stanza. The play then started junior Cad Webber picked up a loose puck in the neutral zone and quickly played it off the wall for Brown, who beat two defenders to the center of the ice and advanced to Kaplan, who gained access to the Eagles end. From the right wing, Kaplan whizzed a pass across the zone to Skoog, who closed the game for his 10th goal of the season.

picked up a loose puck in the neutral zone and quickly played it off the wall for Brown, who beat two defenders to the center of the ice and advanced to Kaplan, who gained access to the Eagles end. From the right wing, Kaplan whizzed a pass across the zone to Skoog, who closed the game for his 10th goal of the season. McCarthy extended the lead to 2-0 at 9:22 in the period when he fired a shot from where Mitch Benson (22 saves) had no chance to stop.

The Eagles cut the deficit to 2-1 at 14:46 of the frame with a power play goal and nearly got a second late in the frame, but Commesso went post-to-post to stop a scoreless opportunity.

Wilmer’s insurance goal came with 8:23 to play. Lane Hutson started the series by winning back a puck from a BC player in the neutral zone and sending the puck to his brother Quinn. As Wilmer shot to the net, Quinn sent a shot towards the cage that Wilmer deftly deflected through Benson.

started the series by winning back a puck from a BC player in the neutral zone and sending the puck to his brother Quinn. As Wilmer shot to the net, Quinn sent a shot towards the cage that Wilmer deftly deflected through Benson. Commesso stole the show in the third period, making all 22 saves required of him, including three in the last minute when the Eagles pulled their goalie for an extra forward.

Webber had two massive blocks in the final moments of the game, including one he took off his facemask while defending a wide-open net during a scramble. GAME NOTES BU earned its first weekend sweep of BC since victories on Friday, January 13 and Monday, January 16, 2017.

It is also the first time since 2016–17 that a team has won consecutive games against the opposing team in the same season; BU won three consecutive wins over BC that year.

Webber had seven of his team’s eleven blocked shots on Saturday; he ended the weekend with a total of 11 blocked shots.

Lane Hutson extended his point streak to nine games, recording nine points (1g, 8a) in the last four tilts.

extended his point streak to nine games, recording nine points (1g, 8a) in the last four tilts. Wilmer’s points streak now stands at five games, including five points (4g, 1a) in the last three games.

Peterson finished the weekend with four points (1g, 3a).

Skoog scored four goals and one assist for five points in his last three games at Conte Forum. NEXT ONE BU opens February with a trip to Maine on Friday, February 3 at 7 p.m

