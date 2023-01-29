Hill-Murray borders White Bear Lake in OT – Twin Cities

Hill-Murray trailed by a goal with less than a minute to play in regulation in Saturday’s Hockey Day Minnesota game against rival White Bear Lake. The Pioneers had pulled their goalie out of a timeout when sudden premature fireworks went off.

But neither the gravity of the situation nor the chaos that lit the sky in late January rattled senior Brady Ingebritson, who scored off a rebound to tie the score, later scoring the game-winner in overtime as Hill-Murray beat the Bears 3 upset. -2 at Polar Lakes Park in White Bear Township.

We knew we could win this game, Ingebritson said. We said before coming back out (on the ice) to keep it simple. To take the eyes off the keeper and just throw pucks over the net. That’s what we did, and success came our way.

Pioneer coach Bill Lechner said he made it a point to emphasize that even approach during the timeout.

We were still in a hockey game, he told his team. Calm down. Don’t worry about it.

We always talk about playing between the glass. When they’re really focused, they don’t know if there’s 10 people watching or 10,000.

Or if there are fireworks involved.

That just got me excited, Ingebritson said of the fireworks exploding. It got my adrenaline going.

Despite temperatures in the single digits, both teams started the game hot.

Hill-Murray got on the board first as sophomore Boden Sampair scored less than a minute, but White Bear Lake wasted no time in reacting to make it 1–1 on a goal from senior Aiden Welch just 51 seconds later.

From there, however, it cooled down considerably. In fact, no one would score again until Bears junior Nolan Roed put his team on top 2-1 with 6:48 left to play. Prior to that, the two teams combined for just three total shots on target during a scoreless second period.

Our emotions were so high, Ingebritson said. The game was physical. It was good hockey in that second period. It went back and forth. Once they scored, our energy soared. We know we are a good enough team to come back in a short time.

However, it wasn’t until the last minute when it looked like White Bear Lake, number 9 in the state in Class 2A, was poised to skate away with the win.

Instead, Hill-Murray did it, thanks to Ingebritson, whose first goal came in regulation with just 46.7 seconds left on the clock, and whose second came after 2:06 into overtime.

(Teammate) Landon Cottingham made a great play, Ingebritson said of his match winner. He shot it low to the pads. We said that before we came out. Keep it low. Shoot it at the pads. I was in the right place at the right time and typed it in.

The loss was hard on the Bears, whose community hosted Hockey Day Minnesota this year.

It sucks, said Roed. We always want to beat these guys. We just didn’t do what we had to do to win.

But despite the loss, he said the whole Hockey Day experience was great.

It’s incredible, he said. Not many kids can participate in this event, let alone organize it. So it’s pretty special to us. It’s a day I’ll never forget.

It’s one that Ingebritson will probably remember for a long time too.

I have no words for words, he said. To play in Hockey Day Minnesota against White Bear Lake. You can’t wish for much better than this.