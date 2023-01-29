Table Tennis: The European Team Championships are “a staff rating” for the DTN

Les Bleu(e)s challenge England and the Netherlands this Sunday, January 29, from 5:30 p.m., at the FDI Stadium in Montpellier. inventory at the DTN, Jean-Nicolas Barelier.

Once it is not a habit, the FDI stadium in Montpellier will be handball unfaithful. This Sunday from 5.30 pm the qualifications for the european championships by plowing table tennis. The opportunity for the national technical director, Jean-Nicolas Barelier, fine racket Nmes until 2010, to take stock of the discipline eighteen months of the Olympic Games in France.

when you arrived at the DTN in 2021, you aimed for an increase in the number of licensees and competitive French teams at the highest level. Where are you two years later?

In terms of the development of the discipline, the Covid has nevertheless slowed down our market plan. The graduates did not return as quickly as we would have liked.

And today ?

Depending on the trends that emerge, we need to restore licensees to pre-Covid. We are going to succeed in this challenge, after a big air pocket. Our goal, 250,000 permit holders by the end of 2024, will not be achieved, but from now on the conditions, the foundations, the backbone, the new systems are there to achieve it. will pay. 2022-2023 will be better than 2019-2020 and 23-24 even more dynamic.

What message do you want to convey?

That table tennis is not only in a hall with weekend competitions. Table tennis is more than that, it is everywhere, for everyone and always. In the summer outside with public tables, at home with virtual reality.

Having a few gondola heads, young people reaching the highest level like the Lebrun brothers from Montpellier, helped?

It’s catchy, that’s for sure. They embody high-level sports, youth, dynamism, simplicity, the ability to play anywhere. They also learned to play outside, at home, on a table.

Can we dream of medals in 2024 at the Paris Olympics?

Yes. It was the second point of our market chart. The situation is more favorable than before the Tokyo Games. We are in a virtuous circle. Thanks to the results in Tokyo, we received more funding from the ANS (National Sports Agency). Today we have a mixed doubles No. 3 in the world (Ledesson-Yuan, 4th Tokyo). The trend is very good. every time we go out, something happens. Suddenly it’s Pavade, suddenly it’s the Lebrun brothers, who went from the thousandth place in the world to the top 60 and top 30…

What is missing to go higher?

The strategy is to combine the strengths of our training centers. What they are good at. Optimize. Whether with clubs, such as that of Montpellier, or with federal structures, Insep or the Ple France of Nantes.

What are you waiting for this Sunday Montpellier?

There are injuries. Alexis Lebrun will not play. This is a staff review. For the first time in a long time we will also be playing at home, for our audience, with some noise. It’s a very interesting 18 months of the Olympics. I want to see how they react under pressure.