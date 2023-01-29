



Results Storr, CT The University of Connecticut women’s swimming and diving team defeated both Central Connecticut State University and the University of New Hampshire this weekend in a home game with final scores of 188-111 and 186-114, respectively. The team is now undefeated in double encounters this season, a program first. The more intensive dual-meet format will help the team prepare for competition later this month. My Galat said, “Our coach gave us a really good talk about how we need our mindset for back-to-back sessions, because that’s what a conference is going to look like.” The talk seemed to work as strong performances from Mia and the team resulted in dominant victories across several events. UNH had previously defeated the Huskies in Durham, NH last season by a score of 158-142. The Huskies responded forcefully. sheep who finished high in Butterfly events and 400 free relay said, “We knew they were going to be tough opponents and had a really strong season, but so were we. We’re hungrier than ever for a conference title right now. We knew that staying together strong through this encounter, as we have done for every other encounter, would result in the strongest possible results and that’s what we did.” On her first-place 100y Butterfly finish, Epes said, “I was really just trying to stay strong. We came off a meeting last night that was a huge success, but at the end of the day it’s about who’s the hungriest.” On preparing for next week’s meet and the Big East Championship, she said: “We definitely have things we need to work on, it’s all about the little details at the end of the day. We’ll continue to work on that the last few weeks leading up to the conference.” Next one The Huskies approach conference and their final meeting at home with winning momentum. They host Providence College at their last home meet of the season on Feb. 4e.

