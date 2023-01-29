Men’s swimming ends regular season against Ithaca





Complete results SCHENECTADY, ​​NY Union College’s men’s swimming and diving team celebrated its seniors, concluding the 2022-2023 regular season against Ithaca College on Saturday afternoon. Despite some strong performances, Union fell to the Bombers by a score of 212.5-68.5 at Alumni Gym Pool. Prior to the meeting, Union recognized seniors Marcus Diaz and Jack Tucker as well as their families for their contributions to the program over the past four years. Junior Matt Kevin highlighted the day for Union with a pair of wins. In the 100 breaststroke, he beat four Ithaca competitors with a time of 59.42, nearly two seconds better than anyone else in the pool. Next, in the 200 individual medley, he won by more than four seconds in a time of 2:00.21, which was more than a second off his best from the previous season. The 200 individual medley relay started the day well for Union as Tucker, Kenvin, sophomore James Javier Jr. and freshmen Drew Hill combined to shave more than three seconds off their previous best time of the season by clocking in at 1:39.35. Junior Zack Panlilio booked a couple of second places for Union that day. In the 1000-meter freestyle, he bettered his best time of the season by more than 4.5 seconds, hitting the wall in 10:12.09. He later came back to post a season-best in the 500-meter freestyle as well, shaving more than a second off his best time of the year with a finish of 4:57.92. Junior Bill Megas and Javier finished two-three in the 100 butterfly, with Megas in 56.28 and Javier coming close in 56.59. Tucker also added a second-place finish in the 200-meter freestyle, finishing in 1:49.02. In his last time competing in the Alumni Gym Pool, Diaz also set a best time in the 50 freestyle (24.15). Union will spend the next two weeks preparing for the upcoming Liberty League Championships, which will take place February 15-18 in Ithaca.

