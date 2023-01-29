Wrestling completes undefeated weekend with 28-8 victory over Harvard





PHILADELPHIA The University of Pennsylvania’s 21st ranked wrestling team completed a 2-0 weekend with a 28-8 victory over Harvard at The Palestra on Saturday night. The Quakers won five consecutive games to seal victory over the Crimson. Penn improved to 6-4 overall and remains undefeated in conference action with five EIWA wins and four Ivy wins. The Crimson won the opening game with Diego Sotelo winning by a 5-4 decision over #24 Ryan Miller . Miller tied the game 4–4 in the third period, but a breakaway in the third period gave Sotelo the winning run. #7 Michael Colocco gave the home team the first lead of the evening with a technician. fall over Beau Bayless. Carmen Ferrante and Joe Cangro battled through two scoreless periods. Ferrante built driving time throughout the second period and with a breakaway in the final period captured a 3-0 decision to give the Reds and Blues an 8-3 lead. Harvard’s Jack Crook cut Penn’s lead to just two with a 6-2 decision over Vince Mannella. In the same way as the night before, #12 Anthony Artalona won by an important decision to end the first half of the dual. Artalona came out strong in the first period to build a 6-2 score and add nine more points in the second period to lead 15-5. The big decision win gave the Reds and Blues a 12-6 lead. Artalona’s win was the first of five consecutive victories. #32 Luke Revano earned a 10-5 decision win over Josh Kim. #16 Nick Incontrera kept the winning streak intact as he secured a top-25 win, a 5-3 decision over #12 Phil Conigliaro. Max Hale fought back to tie the game at 4-4 with a breakaway early in the third period. Hale would take the win through a standard injury. #30 Cole Urbas won by a key decision for the second night in a row to give Penn a 28–6 lead. Facing an opponent from the top 25, #29 Ben Goldin held a close fight with #9 Yaraslau Slavikouski. The two went scoreless for the first period and Goldin took a 1-0 lead on a breakaway early in the second period. Slavikouski eventually won 6-2. After the game, Harvard received a 1-point deduction for unsportsmanlike conduct. #21Pen 28 | Harvard 8 125: Diego Sotelo (HARV) Dec. #24 Ryan Miller (PENN), 5-4 (0-3)

133: #7 Michael Colocco (PENN) Dec. Beau Bayless (HARV), TF 20-5, 6:43 (5-3)

141: Carmen Ferrante (PENN) Dec. Joe Cangro (HARV), 3-0 (8-3)

149: Jack Crook (HARV) Dec. Vince Mannella (PENN), 6-2 (8-6)

157: #12 Anthony Artalona (PENN) Major Dec. Evan Gleason (HARV), MD 20-7 (12-6)

165:#32 Luke Revano (PENN) Dec. Josh Kim (HARV), 10-5 (15-6)

174: #16 Nick Incontrera (PENN) Dec. #12 Phil Conigliaro (HARV), 5-3 (18-6)

184: Maxim Hale (PENN) dev. Peter Ferraro(HARV), Inj. Final, 5:10 (24-6)

197: #30 Cole Urbas (PENN) Major Dec. Michael Doggett (HARV), MD 12-1 (28-6)

285: #9 Yaraslau Slavikouski (HARV) Dec. #29 Ben Goldin (PENN), 6-2 (28-9)*

*Harvard was deducted one point for unsportsmanlike conduct, Final Score Penn 28, Harvard 8 ECM 174: Alex Whitworth (HARV) major Dec. Mike Kitler (PENN), MD 12-1 NEXT ONE The Quakers set out to open February with a 1 p.m. dual at Cornell on the fifth. Penn will return to The Palestra on February 10, hosting Princeton. Buy your tickets for the Princeton dual here. Tickets for the 119th EIWA Championships are on sale now. This year’s championships will be held at The Palestra on March 4 and 5. All Session tickets, as well as individual sessions, are on sale and available for purchase nowhere. #The movement

#FightOnPenn

