Trisha Reddy’s father sold gym and farm risking a move from Bhadrachalam to Secunderabad for her cricket





Ten years ago, Gongadi Reddy had to make a difficult decision about closing his gym and giving up his job as a fitness trainer at ITC in his Bhadrachalam neighborhood in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of what was then Andhra Pradesh. At stake was his only child, Gongadi Trisha’s dream of playing cricket.

Reddy, a former U-16 national hockey player, closed his gym and sold four acres of his farmland, which he owned over the years, to support his daughter’s training. On Sunday, the Hyderabad youngster played 24 runs and secured a 46-run partnership with Saumya Tiwari to help India’s U-19 women’s team pursue a 69-run goal against England’s U-19 women’s team in the final of the ICC. Women’s U-19 ICC T20 World Cup in South Africa. I played on the state’s U-16 hockey team before focusing on my fitness business and job. I also played cricket along with hockey and wanted my child to play cricket. Although she initially played in Bhadrachalam, we had to make a decision to move to Secunderabad to pursue her cricket dreams and I had to sell my gym to one of my relatives at more than 50 percent less than the market price. Later I also sold four aces from our farmland to support the training. To see her help India win the U-19 World Cup is the reward for Trisha’s passion and for such a win I can bear any loss, the proud dad said while speaking to Secunderabad-based The Indian Express. Trisha with her mother Madhavi and father G Reddy. (Express photo) As he worked in ITC and also managed his gym, Reddy and his wife Madhavi were blessed with Trisha in 2005. Although Reddy often came home late from his job and business, he made a toddler Trisha watch cricket matches on TV instead. cartoons in their hometown of 50,000 people. When Trisha was born I told my wife that we will show her cricket matches on TV instead of cartoons when she starts watching TV. When she was two and a half years old, I started letting her play with a plastic bat and ball. When she was five, I took her to the gym with me and threw over 300 throws at her. Later I got a cement field installed on a local lot in town and spent my time away from my job and gym there coaching her recalls Reddy. It was in 2012 that Reddy made a video of Trisha hitting the nets and took the video to show to coaches John Manoj and Sreeniwas at St Johns Academy in Hyderabad. Manoj, who was the principal of the academy at the time, remembers Trisha’s earlier time at the academy. When her dad came up with Trisha’s batting video to show us, we were impressed with her bat speed and hand-eye coordination. It was great to have such speed and coordination at the age of seven, and Sreeni and I wanted her to be a good leg spinner too. Having the technical knowledge of the game at such a young age, she was willing to train as a leg spinner and imitate the fast bowl and leg breaks to imitate Anil Kumble’s action, says Manoj. Within two years of moving to Secunderabad, Trisha played for the Hyderabad U-16 team in the Inter-state tournament in the 2014-2015 season and then made her entry into the U-19 and U-23 state side the following years and later she got a shot in the U-19 challenger trophy. Some time later, we discussed Trisha with Nooshin Al Khadeer, the Hyderabad U-19 women’s coach. She was also very impressed with her and would spend time training her. Some time later, Indian field coach R Sridhar also joined our center as part of his coaching program and he made sure Trisha became a good field player, says Manoj. Reddy eagerly awaits his daughter and believes that the risk taken will set an example for other families. Trisha is our only child and we have decided, whatever it is, boy or girl, we will treat the child as our most cherished treasure. Me and my wife have always seen Trisha as a precious gem of our family. She likes to draw and will bring us some sketches along with the Cup, says Reddy.

