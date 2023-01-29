Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan gets ready to strengthen Balaji





It was a dream start for Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Sriram Balaji on the tennis tour this season. Starting out as alternates, stepping into the draw only on a vacancy, the duo impressed by reaching the final of the Tata Open Maharashtra ATP event in Pune and then beating the fifth seed at the Australian Open in Melbourne. I am very happy, said Jeevan, in Europe to play two tournaments with Balaji before going home for the Challenger events. As we were a few spots away from the Australian Open, we decided to fly to Melbourne and make it a good week of practice, just in case we didn’t make it. Every day we trained in the gym and looked for teams that wanted to play points and stay sharp. Coincidentally, in the 32nd (last) game we got substitutes, Jeevan recalls. Understandably, the duo was proud to have ousted the fifth seed, Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek. Dodig and Austin are both fantastic players. We knew we had to bring the energy and fight hard for every point. I was proud of our game regardless of the result. We both played the game fearlessly and were brave in the big moments, Jeevan said. Having accelerated his return to the Grand Slam podium after targeting Wimbledon, Jeevan said it was a great opportunity to tune in and prepare for Roland Garros. We must continue to create and exploit opportunities. We’ve put ourselves in a great position. Some consistent Challenger results last year and the results have now put us in the top 100. We are both grateful to our families for supporting our dreams, he said. He was particularly grateful to his friend Mithun Murali, who had flown in from Sydney to be a great support during the preparations in Melbourne. Captain Mithun Murali is my best friend. As soon as he heard about our trip to Melbourne, he flew for us from Sydney. In a Grand Slam it is important to have a team. Not just Melbourne, Captain has been there for me throughout my career, Jeevan said. Jeevan, who was outside the top-200 at the same time last year, said he was proud to continue the work to rebuild my career. It’s all worth it when we play the Grand Slams. Jeevan was full of praise for Sania Mirza who concluded her brilliant Grand Slam career with the mixed doubles final partnered with Rohan Bopanna. Sania Mirza’s career is the dream that drives so many kids to pick up a racket. She is truly one of a kind and we wish her the best in her life after pro tennis. Playing the Grand Slam final was a fitting final for someone who has made the country proud for so many years, he said.

