How South Africa can automatically qualify for the 2023 Cricket World Cup





South Africa’s late push for automatic qualification for the 2023 Men’s Cricket World Cup in India received a significant boost on Sunday following their incredible chase at Bloemfontein in the second ODI against England.

A century from skipper Temba Bavuma laid the platform for South Africa’s third-highest successful ODI pursuit on Sunday as they took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the bilateral series against England. Bavuma’s second ODI ton was followed by valuable contributions from the middle order, including an unbeaten 65-run stand for the sixth wicket between David Miller and Marco Jansen. Every batsman from the top seven passed 25 as South Africa recorded a stunning victory to boost their ambitions of automatic qualification for the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. South Africa did some damage to their direct qualifying chances when they pulled out of a scheduled ODI series in Australia earlier this year, but back-to-back wins in this series have given the Proteas hope to overcome the tricky qualifiers in Zimbabwe in June. to avoid. They have 79 points from 18 completed ODIs in the Cricket World Cup Super League and have surpassed Ireland and Sri Lanka in the standings with these two wins. However, they are still ranked No. 9 and only the top eight teams automatically make it to India for the tournament later this year. What works in their favor is that the West Indies, who are placed ahead of them, have completed their Super League fixtures and cannot move up. One win would help the Proteas move past the West Indies in the standings. South Africa has one more game to go in this series against England, before two more games against the Netherlands at the end of March and the beginning of April. They still have the threat of Sri Lanka passing them into the top eight. Sri Lanka will play three ODIs against New Zealand in March in New Zealand and are currently on 77 points. The maximum number of points Sri Lanka can accumulate is 107, if they win all three ODIs against the Kiwis. If South Africa win each of their last three ODIs they are guaranteed automatic qualification. All they need is for them to win as many ODIs, if not more, than Sri Lanka over the next two months, with both teams playing three remaining games in the Super League.

