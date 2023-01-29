Ten reasons to consider Djokovic as the greatest tennis player of all time





TThe debate over who the tennis GOAT is never ends and everyone has different criteria, but when you look at hard statistics, Novak Djokovic can already claim to be the best player ever to handle a tennis racket. Are 10th Australian Open title equal to Rafael Nadal‘s record number of Grand Slams in the men’s category as the pair have now won a total of 22 Grand Slams. That’s one of the many reasons to call Djokovic the best ever, and we’ll take a look at 10 of them here. Djokovic joins Nadal on 22nd Grand Slams after beating Tstitsipas at Aussie OpenLAPRESSE No one has more Grand Slam victories With Sunday’s victory Djokovic and Nadal have shared 16 of the past 19 Grand Slam tournaments, with both men leading with 22. Most weeks as ATP leader Staying at the top of the world rankings shows consistency, and Djokovic has long been surpassed Roger Federer‘s record 310 weeks at the top of the sport. He has spent 373 weeks at the top of the rankings and despite missing six tournaments last season, victory at Melbourne Park puts him back on top. Moment: Match point and tears as Djokovic seals tenth Australian Open titleLAPRESSE Record number of points in a season That was in the 2015 campaign Novak set a record that will never be equaled again. He collected 16,785 points thanks to 11 titles: Australian Open, Indian Wells, Miami, Monte-Carlo, Rome, Wimbledon, US Open, Beijing, Shanghai, Paris-Bercy and Masters Cup. First place Masters 1000 After the Grand Slams come the nine Masters 1000 category tournaments, spread around the world. Djokovic also has the most of these titles with 37, one more than Nadal and nine more than Federer. The only player to win all nine Masters Djokovic is also the only player to have won all nine Masters 1000 titles – in fact, he has won each at least twice. Ten Grand Slams over 30 years old He has now won his 10th Grand Slam title at the age of 30, more than any other player. Djokovic records tenth Aussie Open final: “Biggest victory of my life”LAPRESSE Master of the all-time ATP Finals Djokovic has won the ATP Masters Cup a total of six times, equaling Roger Federer‘s records. Nadal has yet to win the Masters event, now held at the Alpitour in Turin. He dominates his two biggest rivals Djokovicbeyond superiority Federer and Nadal speaks volumes. He leads the Swiss with 27 wins to 23 and the latter 30 to 29 in individual duels. Best win rate in history Another record that stands out is that he has won 1,043 of 1,249 games played. That gives a success rate of 83.5 percent. Nadal is second in that ranking with 1,068 wins against 220 losses, which means a success rate of 82 percent. Leader in titles among active tennis players Victory at the Australian Open Djokovic to break the tie Nadal in the total number of tournaments won. It is 93 for the Serb and 92 for the Spaniard. Novak remains the most decorated active player, but falls behind Jimmy Connors‘ 109 total titles, Federer‘s 103 and Ivan Lendl‘s 94.

