Sports
Complete list of winners of the 47th SWAG Awards gala
The 47th Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Awards was held on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Accra International Conference Centre.
The awards scheme, the longest running event in the country, was held to reward the athletes who have contributed immensely and brought honor to the country in the year 2022.
Black Stars and Ajax star Mohammed Kudus was the big winner of the evening as he took home the Sports Personality of the Year and Foreign Footballer of the Year awards.
Here are the full winners of the 47th edition of the SWAG Awards gala:
Sports Personality of the Year
Holy Mohammed
Footballer of the Year (Male)
Holy Mohammed
Footballer of the Year (Home)
Daniel Afriyie Barnieh
Footballer of the Year (Female)
Click Download to save Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah mp3 youtube com
Athlete of the Year (Male)
Joseph Paul Amoah
Athlete of the Year (Female)
Deborah Acquah
Amateur boxer of the year
Abraham Mensa
club of the year
A thousand Darkoa ladies
Coach of the Year
Joe Nana Adarkwa – There’s nothing like you ladies
Discovery of the year
Raphael Nii Ankrah
Arm wrestler of the year
Grace Minta
Badminton Player of the Year
Alphous Kelvin
Chess Player of the Year
Dr. Kwabena – I’m not afraid
Cricketer of the Year
Samson Awiah Aweh
Cyclist of the Year
Anthony Assistant Building
Dedication and courage
Lepowura MN Jawula
Hockey Player of the Year
Adiztu Sulemana – GRA Women
Professional golfer of the year
Come on Barnii
Table tennis player of the year
Israel spirit
Tennis player of the year
The Life Story of Samuel Osei
Volleyball Player of the Year
Rashaka Katadat – Ghanaian Army
Swimmer of the year
Abeiku Gyekye Jackson
Para athlete of the year
Patricia Nyamekye – I’m Not Afraid (Official Music Video)
SWAG Top 5 Federations
Ghana Athletics Association
Ghana Arm Wrestling Federation
Ghana boxing authority
Ghanaian Boxing Federation
Ghana Cycling Federation
Lifetime Achievement Award
Awley Quaye
Nii Dodoo Ankrah
Special and meritorious award
Kingsley Owusu Achiaw – Bechem United
Reks Brobbey – Ghana’s fastest human
Christine Ashley – Chess
Ashford Tettey Oku – Football Administrator
Danny List – International amateur golfer
Rustum Gameli Senorgbe – Football Referee
Corporate awards
Right to Dream Academy
iMaxMedia
SESHD+
Foundation OneonOne
Captain One Golf Association
Tennis Foundation
SWAG President Award
Charles Osei Asibey
SWAG Journalist of the Year
Juliet Bawaah
