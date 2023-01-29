Complete list of winners of the 47th SWAG Awards gala





The 47th Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Awards was held on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Accra International Conference Centre. The awards scheme, the longest running event in the country, was held to reward the athletes who have contributed immensely and brought honor to the country in the year 2022. Black Stars and Ajax star Mohammed Kudus was the big winner of the evening as he took home the Sports Personality of the Year and Foreign Footballer of the Year awards. Here are the full winners of the 47th edition of the SWAG Awards gala: Sports Personality of the Year

Holy Mohammed Footballer of the Year (Male)

Holy Mohammed Footballer of the Year (Home)

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh Footballer of the Year (Female)

Athlete of the Year (Male)

Joseph Paul Amoah Athlete of the Year (Female)

Deborah Acquah Amateur boxer of the year

Abraham Mensa club of the year

A thousand Darkoa ladies Coach of the Year

Discovery of the year

Raphael Nii Ankrah Arm wrestler of the year

Grace Minta Badminton Player of the Year

Alphous Kelvin Chess Player of the Year

Cricketer of the Year

Samson Awiah Aweh Cyclist of the Year

Anthony Assistant Building Dedication and courage

Lepowura MN Jawula Hockey Player of the Year

Adiztu Sulemana – GRA Women Professional golfer of the year

Table tennis player of the year

Tennis player of the year

The Life Story of Samuel Osei Volleyball Player of the Year

Rashaka Katadat – Ghanaian Army Swimmer of the year

Abeiku Gyekye Jackson Para athlete of the year

SWAG Top 5 Federations

Ghana Athletics Association

Ghana Arm Wrestling Federation

Ghana boxing authority

Ghanaian Boxing Federation

Ghana Cycling Federation Lifetime Achievement Award

Awley Quaye

Nii Dodoo Ankrah Special and meritorious award

Kingsley Owusu Achiaw – Bechem United

Reks Brobbey – Ghana’s fastest human

Christine Ashley – Chess

Ashford Tettey Oku – Football Administrator

Danny List – International amateur golfer

Rustum Gameli Senorgbe – Football Referee Corporate awards

Right to Dream Academy

iMaxMedia

SESHD+

Foundation OneonOne

Captain One Golf Association

Tennis Foundation SWAG President Award

Charles Osei Asibey SWAG Journalist of the Year

