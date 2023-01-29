Gymnastics excels in Home Opener, Sweeping Ball State Quad

MUNCIE, Ind.Fueled by an energetic crowd, the Ball State gymnastics team opened the home portion of the 2023 schedule with the third-best team score in program history to defeat Sunday’s Ball State Quad at Worthen Arena.

“The crowd was great today,” said the head coach Joanna Saleem said. “It was special to be able to open at home and have so many fans fill the stands with energy and excitement. For them to come out and support what these young women have worked so hard for is really appreciated. They were that seventh person in the line-up today, and you can see how they energized our team in the scores.”

The Cardinals (10-4) used the enthusiasm of the more than 1,400 spectators to record a team score of 196,300 and 14 individual routines of 9,800 or higher. The figure, which is also the program’s second-best team score at Worthen Arena, gave BSU ahead of Pitt (195,075), Southeast Missouri (194,700) and Fisk (189,650).

“We’re staying right on track with where we’ve been performing in the gym,” Saleem added. “Coming in and doing the same gymnastics in the exercise room and on the competition floor. That’s going to be key for us to continue to be successful.”

In the individual win column, junior Suki Pfister took the title on vault with a season-best 9.925 while a senior Megan Teter took the win on bars with a 9.850.

Ball State also saw sophomores Grace Sumner and senior Taylor Waldo tied the program record on beam and finished second overall with a score of 9.925. It is the second time that Waldo has tied the program record this season.

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS:

Rotation 1 Jump (49,050):

– Juniors Suki Pfister increased her leading score on vault, with a total of 9.925 to win the event and tie for the sixth best score in program history.

— Overall, the Cardinals took the top three spots on vault, with junior Victoria Henry landing a 9.825 and senior Megan Teter scored a 9,800.

– Ball State also tallied a 9.775 from junior Hannah Ruthberg and a 9,725 from freshmen Zoe Middleton .

– BSU’s team score of 49.050 on vault was also the best of the four teams in the game.

Rotation 2 Bars (48,975)

– Senior Megan Teter led all gymnasts on bars, recording a score of 9.850, which is tied for her second-best score on apparatus this season.

– Juniors Hannah Ruthberg tied for second overall, with a season-best score of 9,825.

– The Cardinals could also count a 9,800 from the juniors Victoria Henry and sophomore scores of 9,750 Grace Sumner and freshmen Zoe Middleton .

– Again, Ball State’s team score of 48.975 on bars was the best of the game.

Rotation 3 beam (49,275)

– The Cardinals also ran all four teams on beam, recording the second-best team score in program history with a 49.275.

– Front runners were the couple scores of the program of 9.925 by both sophomores Grace Sumner and senior Taylor Waldo

– Juniors Hannah Ruthberg added a season-best beam score of 9.875 to earn fourth overall.

– Ball State also had a season-high 9,825 from senior Lauren Volpe and a 9.725 from Grace Evans .

Rotation 4 Floor (49,000)

– The Cardinals also had the best quad floor score, earning 49,000

– Senior Megan Teter led the way with a 9.825 to take fourth overall.

– Senior Taylor Waldo junior Hannah Ruthberg and freshmen Zoe Middleton each added a 9.800, with Waldo’s effort being a season-best.

– Rounding of Ball State count scores was junior Victoria Henry at 9,775.

Everywhere:

– Juniors Hannah Ruthberg earned Ball State gymnast of the game honors after finishing second in the all-around with a season-best score of 39.275.

Ruthberg’s attempt finished seventh best in program history and included a 9.875 on beam, a 9.825 on bars, a 9.800 on floor and a 9.775 on vault.

– Juniors Victoria Henry also achieved a solid all-around score, placing third with 38.700.

– Henry’s attempt was marked with a 9.825 on vault, a 9.800 on bars and a 9.775 on floor.

More from Saleem:

–About Ray:The whole group is a strong group. If you see them get up every week and stay calm while they gain a little bit of confidence, I think you’ll see more and more scores like we saw today. They work on the details and know how to compete. Even after a mistake I love that they fight and say to the end. We worked on that in the gym.

–About the team:Not one person stands out. We build on each other and remain a united group. That’s what’s been really fun.

Next timeout:

After a busy few weeks, Ball State’s gymnastics program has two weeks to rest and train before hosting Northern Illinois for a Mid-American Conference duel at 1 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 12).