Arsenal want to sign both Brighton’s Moises Caicedo and West Ham’s Declan Rice – Paper Talk | Transfer center news

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH
Arsenal’s pursuit of Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo will not deter them from signing Declan Rice in the summer, with the club keen to add both players to Mikel Arteta’s side.
Chelsea are looking to sign Arsenal star Katie McCabe before the end of the January transfer window.
SUNDAY MIRROR
Nathan Ake says Pep Guardiola has made a management masterstroke by calling out Manchester City’s underperforming players.
Al Nassr boss Rudi Garcia has outlined three issues with Cristiano Ronaldo’s inclusion in the squad that need to be resolved.
Former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy wants to take over Anthony Elanga from PSV Eindhoven on a rental basis.
The Brighton stars were stunned to learn Graham Potter was leaving for Chelsea – as he took center stage in the Seagulls’ official team photo for 2022-23 just an hour earlier.
DAILY STAR SUNDAY
Manchester United are facing a staggering £300 million bill if they want to pursue their interest in England captain Harry Kane.
THE ATHLETE
Sporting Lisbon are exploring the possibility of signing Hector Bellerin from Barcelona as they consider possible replacements should Pedro Porro leave for Tottenham Hotspur.
Ousmane Dembele is a big doubter for the first leg of Barcelona’s Europa League clash with Manchester United after suffering a thigh injury against Girona on Saturday.
Leicester City have made a £20 million bid for Leeds United winger Jack Harrison.
Nottingham Forest are among clubs considering a late bid to snatch Weston McKennie from Leeds United, who remain in advanced talks to sign the midfielder from Juventus.
THE SUN ON SUNDAY
Cristiano Ronaldo has invited some of his Manchester United friends on holiday to say goodbye with him.
Crystal Palace will be waiting for targets Conor Gallagher and Aaron Wan-Bissaka – even if that means being patient until summer.
Tottenham Hotspur could let Lucas Moura go now rather than wait for his contract to expire this summer.
Watford are seeking a £25 million fee for star player Ismaila Sarr as his name appears on Premier League radars.
Bournemouth make a dramatic late dive for speedy winger Bright Osayi-Samuel and make a bid to bring him back from Turkey.
Tottenham are keen to sign Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie after starring at the 2022 World Cup.
Roma defender Chris Smalling has reportedly submitted a transfer request in an attempt to force a transfer to Inter Milan.
According to reports, Tottenham remain “very optimistic” that Harry Kane will turn down a move to Manchester United or Bayern Munich in favor of signing a new long-term contract.
Diego Simeone has hinted he could leave Atletico Madrid after 12 years at the helm.
Jose Mourinho has confirmed he “unfortunately” expects Nicolo Zaniolo to stay at Roma this month.
MAIL ON SUNDAY
Arsenal have made a second offer for Moises Caicedo of £60 million – plus £10 million in add-ons – but Brighton will reject the offer, with the Seagulls demanding £80 million for their star midfielder.
Torino midfielder Sasa Lukic is closing in on a transfer to Fulham as the Serie A club closes in on the signing of Ivan Ilic from Hellas Verona.
New Everton manager Sean Dyche will not be able to get himself out of trouble in the last few days of the transfer window, despite the club being in the relegation zone.
Gary Neville has urged the government to implement the full menu of Tracey Crouch’s Review on Football, with the historic announcement that English football is expected to finally get an independent regulator on February 8.
Chris Perkins, emerging talent manager at Tottenham Hotspur, has left the club and is in talks for a similar role at North London rivals Arsenal.
West Ham manager David Moyes hopes his side can make up for a disappointing Premier League campaign to date by enjoying success in the FA Cup.
SCOTTISH SUN
Gheorghe Hagi has told his former club Galatasaray that they would waste their time with an ambitious move for his son Ianis as he is happy at Rangers.
SUNDAY MAIL
Rangers are reportedly poised to bounce back with a third bid for Standard Liege midfielder Nicolas Raskin, while Michael Beale are seemingly determined to bring in the Belgian playmaker.
