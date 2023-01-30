Women’s tennis defeats Penn State, 5-2 – LSU

BATON ROUGE, De. The LSU women’s tennis team (4-0) finished the month of January undefeated as they defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions (2-3) 5-2 at the LSU Tennis Complex on Sunday afternoon.

Taylor’s thoughts

Tremendous pride in our team for their work today, said head coach Taylor Fogleman. Taking on Penn State indoors, where they are used to playing, was sure to be a challenge. The girls jumped at the opportunity and played great tennis, which was necessary against a great team like Penn State who will fight all the way.

Thank you to all our fans for attending despite the weather today! Now let’s continue to grow and prepare for a month full of away games and challenges that our group is looking forward to.

Double result

The No. 7-ranked duo of Anastasiya Komar and Nikita Vishwase gave the Tigers a strong start in doubles as they defeated Sofiya Chekhlystova and Karly Friedland by a score of 6–2 in the No. 1 doubles event. The profit is the duos 15e overall this season and his third in dual play.

The double was achieved in third spot, where seniors Safiya Carrington and Maggie Cubitt showed their experience by holding off a late charge to beat Alexandra Nielsen and Yvonne Zuffova 6-4. The win is the third of the double season for the senior pair and it is their third straight game they have contributed to the double.

Singles results

No. 32 Komar earned the first singles point of the afternoon as she defeated Zuffova in straight sets on the No. 2 singles track. Komar dominated the first set, losing just two games to win 6-2 before pulling away in the second as she won 6-3. The win is her 17e of the overall season, a team-high for the Tigers.

LSU’s lead was extended to 3-0 on the day after Carrington defeated Carla Girbau in straight sets at No. 3. Carrington played great tennis in the first set and won 6-3 before dropping just two games in the second , as she won six. -2 to capture her court. Carrington’s win is her 10e overall in singles this season, becoming only the second Tiger to break double digits (Komar 17). The South Hadley, Massachusetts native is also the only player to score a singles point in all four games for the Tigers this season.

In a ranked battle for the No. 1 spot, No. 7 Kylie Collins won the match for the Tigers by knocking out No. 53 Sofiya Chekhlystova in straight sets. The first set was a back and forth battle between the two that was tied at 5-5 after ten games. Collins stringed together two consecutive games to win the first set 7-5 and brought that momentum into the second as she defeated Chekhlystova 6-2 to make it 4-0 that day. The win was Collins’ first at the LSU Tennis Complex and her third win of the season.

The Nittany Lions scored their first point of the game at No. 5, where Olivia Dorner defeated Cubitt in three sets. Cubitt opened the match by winning the first set 6-1 before Dorner hit back in the second with a 6-3 win to force a third set. In the third set, Dorner beat Cubitt by a 6–2 margin to give Penn State a point on the board.

The lead was cut to 4-2 in the match as Ioana Gheorghita defeated Nina Geissler in a thrilling match at court No. 4. Gheorghita claimed the first set with a score of 6-3, before battling Geissler in a close second set who narrowly went the way of the Nittany Lion by a margin of 7-5.

LSU’s fifth and final point of the game came from sixth spot, where Vishwase came from behind to beat Nielsen in three sets. Nielsen claimed the first set, 6-3, before Vishwase responded with a 6-2 win in the second to force the match to a third. In the third set, the two players traded points and it remained tied at 6-6 after 12 games, requiring a tiebreak to decide. In the tiebreaker neither player could pull away until Vishwase won the final two points to win 7–5 and secure her eighth singles win of the year.

Next one

The Tigers will head out for their first double away game when they travel to Orlando, Florida to take on the No. 23 ranked UCF Knights on Sunday, February 5 at 2PM CT.

follow us

LSU 5, Penn State 2

Singles competition

#7 Kylie Collins (LSU) defeats. #53 Sofia Czechlystova (PSU) 7-5, 6-2 #32 Anastasia Komar (LSU) defeats. Yvonne Zuffova (PSU) 6-2, 6-3 Morning Carrington (LSU) def. Carla Girbau (PSU) 6-3, 6-2 Ioana Gheorghita (PSU) defeated. Nina Geissler (LSU) 6-3, 7-5 Olivia Dorner (PSU) reports. Maggie Cubitt (LSU) 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 Nikita Vishwase (LSU) defeated. Alexandra Nielsen (PSU) 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-5)

Doubles competition

Anastasiya Komar/Nikita Vishwase (LSU) defeated. Sofia Czechlystova v Karly Friedland (PSU) 6-2 Kylie Collins/Nina Geissler (LSU) vs. Ioana Gheorghita/Carla Girbau (PSU) 4-3, unfinished Safia Carrington/Maggie Cubitt (LSU) defeated. Alexandra Nielsen/Yvonne Zuffova (PSU) 6-4