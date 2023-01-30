Sports
Women’s tennis defeats Penn State, 5-2 – LSU
BATON ROUGE, De. The LSU women’s tennis team (4-0) finished the month of January undefeated as they defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions (2-3) 5-2 at the LSU Tennis Complex on Sunday afternoon.
Taylor’s thoughts
Tremendous pride in our team for their work today, said head coach Taylor Fogleman. Taking on Penn State indoors, where they are used to playing, was sure to be a challenge. The girls jumped at the opportunity and played great tennis, which was necessary against a great team like Penn State who will fight all the way.
Thank you to all our fans for attending despite the weather today! Now let’s continue to grow and prepare for a month full of away games and challenges that our group is looking forward to.
Double result
The No. 7-ranked duo of Anastasiya Komar and Nikita Vishwase gave the Tigers a strong start in doubles as they defeated Sofiya Chekhlystova and Karly Friedland by a score of 6–2 in the No. 1 doubles event. The profit is the duos 15e overall this season and his third in dual play.
The double was achieved in third spot, where seniors Safiya Carrington and Maggie Cubitt showed their experience by holding off a late charge to beat Alexandra Nielsen and Yvonne Zuffova 6-4. The win is the third of the double season for the senior pair and it is their third straight game they have contributed to the double.
Singles results
No. 32 Komar earned the first singles point of the afternoon as she defeated Zuffova in straight sets on the No. 2 singles track. Komar dominated the first set, losing just two games to win 6-2 before pulling away in the second as she won 6-3. The win is her 17e of the overall season, a team-high for the Tigers.
LSU’s lead was extended to 3-0 on the day after Carrington defeated Carla Girbau in straight sets at No. 3. Carrington played great tennis in the first set and won 6-3 before dropping just two games in the second , as she won six. -2 to capture her court. Carrington’s win is her 10e overall in singles this season, becoming only the second Tiger to break double digits (Komar 17). The South Hadley, Massachusetts native is also the only player to score a singles point in all four games for the Tigers this season.
In a ranked battle for the No. 1 spot, No. 7 Kylie Collins won the match for the Tigers by knocking out No. 53 Sofiya Chekhlystova in straight sets. The first set was a back and forth battle between the two that was tied at 5-5 after ten games. Collins stringed together two consecutive games to win the first set 7-5 and brought that momentum into the second as she defeated Chekhlystova 6-2 to make it 4-0 that day. The win was Collins’ first at the LSU Tennis Complex and her third win of the season.
The Nittany Lions scored their first point of the game at No. 5, where Olivia Dorner defeated Cubitt in three sets. Cubitt opened the match by winning the first set 6-1 before Dorner hit back in the second with a 6-3 win to force a third set. In the third set, Dorner beat Cubitt by a 6–2 margin to give Penn State a point on the board.
The lead was cut to 4-2 in the match as Ioana Gheorghita defeated Nina Geissler in a thrilling match at court No. 4. Gheorghita claimed the first set with a score of 6-3, before battling Geissler in a close second set who narrowly went the way of the Nittany Lion by a margin of 7-5.
LSU’s fifth and final point of the game came from sixth spot, where Vishwase came from behind to beat Nielsen in three sets. Nielsen claimed the first set, 6-3, before Vishwase responded with a 6-2 win in the second to force the match to a third. In the third set, the two players traded points and it remained tied at 6-6 after 12 games, requiring a tiebreak to decide. In the tiebreaker neither player could pull away until Vishwase won the final two points to win 7–5 and secure her eighth singles win of the year.
Next one
The Tigers will head out for their first double away game when they travel to Orlando, Florida to take on the No. 23 ranked UCF Knights on Sunday, February 5 at 2PM CT.
follow us
For more information on the LSU women’s tennis program, follow the Tigers on Twitter @lsuwten, on Instagram @LSUWTen and onwww.facebook.com/lsuwten.
LSU 5, Penn State 2
Singles competition
- #7 Kylie Collins (LSU) defeats. #53 Sofia Czechlystova (PSU) 7-5, 6-2
- #32 Anastasia Komar (LSU) defeats. Yvonne Zuffova (PSU) 6-2, 6-3
- Morning Carrington (LSU) def. Carla Girbau (PSU) 6-3, 6-2
- Ioana Gheorghita (PSU) defeated. Nina Geissler (LSU) 6-3, 7-5
- Olivia Dorner (PSU) reports. Maggie Cubitt (LSU) 1-6, 6-3, 6-2
- Nikita Vishwase (LSU) defeated. Alexandra Nielsen (PSU) 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-5)
Doubles competition
- Anastasiya Komar/Nikita Vishwase (LSU) defeated. Sofia Czechlystova v Karly Friedland (PSU) 6-2
- Kylie Collins/Nina Geissler (LSU) vs. Ioana Gheorghita/Carla Girbau (PSU) 4-3, unfinished
- Safia Carrington/Maggie Cubitt (LSU) defeated. Alexandra Nielsen/Yvonne Zuffova (PSU) 6-4
Match Notes:
Penn state 2-3
LSU 4-0
Order of Finish: Doubles (1.3); Singles (2,3,1,5,4,6)
Official: Richie Weaver T-3:00 A-44
|
Sources
2/ https://lsusports.net/news/2023/01/29/womens-tennis-defeats-penn-state-5-2/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Columbia Literature Professionals Share the Most Anticipated Reads of Early 2023
- Women’s tennis defeats Penn State, 5-2 – LSU
- Online Casinos vs Retail Casinos — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- Missouri celebrates Earthquake Awareness Month in February with a focus on preparedness
- ‘Lupin, ‘Baise-Moi & ‘Get In Actor was 56 – Deadline
- Philadelphia wins in mainstream fashion
- After Layoffs: Google Executive Salary Cuts – How Apple Avoided It
- Actress Annie Wersching of 24-year-old Runaways fame has died aged 45
- Arsenal want to sign both Brighton’s Moises Caicedo and West Ham’s Declan Rice – Paper Talk | Transfer center news
- Imran Khan to contest all 33 parliamentary seats in upcoming Pak polls
- Chris Christie says Donald Trump ‘can’t win a general election’
- NSE, the largest derivatives exchange in the world for the 4th consecutive year