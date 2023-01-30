Huskers take third place at the Prairie View A&M Invite





Arlington, Texas – The Nebraska bowling team went 7–6 for third place at the 2023 Prairie View A&M Invite in Arlington, Texas. The tournament featured nine of the country’s top ten collegiate bowling teams, while the Huskers finished with a 13,476 total pinfall. The Huskers are now 65-27 on the year. After 11 games of qualifying baker and traditional matches, the Big Red went undefeated with a first-place finish leading into the final championship round. The Huskers first faced No. 4 seed Stephen F. Austin in the first round on Sunday morning. The Huskers opened the best-of-seven game with a loss (197-179) before answering with a win in game two (259-186). NU then struggled, and Stephen F. Austin won the next three games (237-160), (222-213), (194-160) and advanced to the championship game, as Nebraska battled for third place. No. 1 McKendree received the No. 3 overall seed in the tournament. The Huskers opened the bakers game with a win (254-180). McKendree then answered with a pair of wins (235-149) and (235-193). NU then claimed game four (219-189), tying both teams at two apiece. The Huskers went on to take third place over the defending national champions with straight wins (205-145) and (205-201). Four Huskers were in the top 20 of the overall individual standings. Senior Crystal Elliott led the Huskers in seventh with an aggregate pinfall of 1,264 and a 210.67 average. Kayla Verstraette followed closely in 10th place with 1,243 and senior Kendyl Hofmeister finished 11th with 1,239 pins. freshman Jillian Martin rounded out the Huskers in 17th with 1,224. Then Nebraska returns to the courts for its final out of state tournament on February 2. 17-19 in Jonesboro, Ark. for the Mid-Winter Invitational hosted by No. 6 Arkansas State. Prairie Check out the final standings of the A&M invite: No. 3 Vanderbilt: 13,869 (10-3)

No. 5 Stephen F. Austin: 13,006 (7-6)

No. 4Nebraska: 13,476 (7-6) No. 1 McKendree: 13,693 (9-4)

No. 2 North Carolina A&T: 12,531 (6-7)

No. 8 Sam Houston State: 12,710 (8-5)

No. 7 Youngstown State: 12,971 (8-5)

No. 6 State of Arkansas: 12,979 (7-6)

No. 9Louisiana Tech: 12,397 (4-9)

No. 14Fairleigh Dickinson: 11,509 (4-9)

No. 15 Mount St. Mary’s: 12,057 (6-7)

Prairie View A&M: 11,173 (2-11)

