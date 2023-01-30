Analyst expects Robby Ashford to become QB1





Late Kick presenter Josh Pate sees first-year Auburn football head coach Hugh Freeze getting the most out of Robby Ashford of any college coach the Hoover products have ever had — and expects Ashford to be the starting quarterback for the 2023 season. Freeze recently commented on the possibility that the Tigers’ QB1 is not yet on campus. It is said Freeze needs to see major development for incumbent Ashford and Holden Geriner – and possibly TJ Finley, who has yet to make it onto the transfer portal despite rumors to the contrary – to ensure they qualify for the go-ahead caller role. Those may just be motivational tactics to challenge his QB room for all we know. Pate envisions Ashford as one of many players Freeze will get the most out of during his first season on the Plains. But he wasn’t entirely optimistic about Auburn’s 2023 football season… Josh Pate predicts a slightly improved record for Auburn football in 2023 Despite what should undoubtedly be a program with much better talent and morale, Auburn Football was only given a marginal improvement forecast by Josh Pate for the 2023 season. According to Pate, a two-game improvement is perhaps the team’s most realistic end result: “I expect them to get better. But with this schedule they play, even if you improve a little bit, you still have LSU, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Texas A&M. Maybe some of those teams are falling short of expectations, but there you can’t count on Auburn can be improved but they are still 7-5 instead of 5-7. With LSU getting back Jayden Daniels and hosting Auburn in Death Valley, Arkansas returning KJ Jefferson, Texas A&M, and Alabama and Georgia integrating a new wave of elite recruiting classes, 2023 is sure to be tough for the Tigers. It’ll be on Freeze to buck the trends and give the media another round of ice-cold takes to look back on by the time December rolls around.

