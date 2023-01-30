For nearly three hours Novak Djokovic was a master of precision, power and composure, shooting almost every ball where he intended during Sunday’s Australian Open final.
Novak Djokovic wins Australian Open, equals Rafael Nadal’s record
Djokovic’s triumph represented much more than the statistics could convey.
It marked a comeback for a champion who had been deported a year earlier by Australian officials and vilified by many in the country for his refusal to comply with the country’s coronavirus vaccine mandates. That choice cost him dearly last season, so he could not participate in the US Open and the North American hard court season that preceded it.
Aryna Sabalenka keeps calm and fights back to win the Australian Open
All that, alongside the hamstring injury that aggravated mid-tournament that left him questioning his ability to continue, was the subtext as Djokovic characterized it as one of the most challenging competitions of his life as he collected the trophy after hitting a new warm-up jacket with a 22 on the chest.
He didn’t play last year, but he will be back this year, Djokovic said, pausing to thank everyone who made him feel welcome back in Australia. This is probably, I would say, the biggest win of my life, given the circumstances.
Against fourth-seeded Tsitsipas, a challenger 11 years his junior, Djokovic left no doubt as to who was the superior player. And in the minds of those out to rank perfection across generations, he also cemented his career-long quest to be considered the best at playing the game.
Tsitsipas, 24, willingly donated the title in defeat as he thanked Djokovic for setting the bar so high.
You make me a better player when I’m on the field, Tsitsipas said. I’ve had the privilege of playing a lot of intensive games, but these are the games I’ve worked for all my life. … I think he’s the best ever to hold a tennis racket.
Sunday’s final was a repeat of the 2021 French Open championship match, which saw Djokovic storm back from a two-set deficit to beat Tsitsipas in a heart-pounding ordeal that lasted more than four hours.
There was plenty of reason to expect a similar thriller in Melbourne on Sunday.
Tsitsipas is physically and mentally stronger than when he contested his first Grand Slam final in June 2021. He arrived in Melbourne with an unbeaten record to start 2023 and played the best tennis of his career.
The problem he faced was that Djokovic could say the same thing.
Tsitsipass’ strengths are his big serve and huge forehand. In Djokovic’s case, every aspect of his game is a strength. He boasts the best service return in tennis, and his own serve is also a weapon. He is a tireless defender, but also relentless in attack. He can dictate from the baseline, but covers every bit of the field, from the backcourt to the net and from one sideline to the other.
At 35 years old, Djokovic has made no concessions to age. Djokovic is diligent about his diet, yoga, workout and recovery regimen and has forged his 6 foot 2, 170 pound body into a model of continuous improvement.
It was just too much for Tsitsipas to counter, as it was for the six challengers Djokovic sent to reach Sunday’s final. Djokovic only conceded one set, with his longest match lasting 3 hours and 7 minutes.
Cheered on by vociferous supporters packing the Rod Laver Arena, it didn’t take Djokovic long to dispatch an oft-failed Tsitsipas in 2:56.
From the start, Tsitsipas struggled with his normally reliable first serve and forehand.
He made a bid to become the first Greek to win a Grand Slam singles title and would rise to No. 1. But he was broken early in the opening set and Djokovic quickly seized command.
With coaching now allowed, Tsitsipass’s father, Apostolos, who is also his son’s coach, has been an eloquent presence on the court.
Djokovic’s father, Srdjan, chose not to attend for the second consecutive game after controversy erupted when he was photographed with Vladimir Putin supporters on Wednesday. His absence, Djokovic admitted afterwards, posed a new challenge to his mental focus.
Tsitsipas settled in and put more power into the rallies in the second set. But he deflected a backhand volley with a chance to put up a break point and take a 5-3 lead.
Two points away from tying the game by one set each, Tsitsipas made a forehand. And then he was plagued by wayward and misjudged forehands in the tiebreak that gave Djokovic a two sets to nil lead.
The third set went much the same. Djokovic prevailed in most of the rallies, serving well throughout and playing his best, as is his habit, on the must-have points.
Tsitsipass’ 40 winners were offset by 42 unforced errors, many of them at crucial times.
Djokovic finished with 36 winners and 22 unforced errors.
Tsitsipas was philosophical, if visibly disappointed, during his post-match press conference.
I have done everything possible, he said. Novak is a player who pushes you to the limit. I don’t see this as a curse. I don’t see this as something annoying.
On the contrary, Tsitsipas explained, he viewed Djokovic’s excellence as an advantage for the sport and the rivals who want to reach his level.
Get ours [butts] kicked is certainly a very good lesson every time, Tsitsipas said.
Djokovic’s father skips Australian Open semifinal after encounter with pro-Russian fans
Djokovic will recapture the No. 1 ranking on Monday that he held for a record 373 weeks, but lost to Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in June.
He will compete in the French Open at the end of May, tied with Nadal, his biggest rival, with 22 Grand Slam titles each. Nadal has made the red clay of Roland Garros his fiefdom, with 14 titles, in the same way Djokovic has claimed Australia’s hard courts as his domain.
Nadal, 36, was last seen limping out of the Rod Laver Arena with a hip injury sustained in a second-round loss to American Mackenzie McDonald. His recovery is expected to keep him out for six to eight weeks.
Of course I am motivated to win as many Slams as possible, Djokovic said after Sunday’s victory. At this stage of my career, these trophies are the biggest motivating factor why I am still competing. … I never liked to compare myself to others, but of course it’s a privilege to be part of the discussion as one of the greatest players of all time.
